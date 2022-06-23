Benefit in Barn set to return

Organizers for the Benefit in the Barn recently announced the event is returning for its eighth year on Aug. 20 at Glenndale Farms in Delaware County.

Owners Glenn and Kelly Harsh will be opening their farm to what has become a signature late-summer occasion bringing consumers and farmers together for food, entertainment, fun and a purpose.

According to organizers, the main objectives of the Benefit in the Barn are to spotlight the hunger issues in the local area, raise funding to help address the issue, and provide opportunities for dialogue between consumers and farmers.

The outdoor event will feature a catered dinner and a cash bar featuring craft beer and wine from Ohio. Sponsored by Delaware and Union County Farm Bureau organizations, this year’s entertainment will spotlight North to Nashville, a central Ohio county music band.

Benefit in the Barn has raised over $370,000 to support hunger relief efforts in Delaware and Union counties. All net proceeds this year will benefit the Delaware County Hunger Alliance and the Hope Center in Marysville.

This year’s event will also feature agricultural displays and a silent auction.

Organizers noted the CDC and Delaware Public Health District protocols that are in place in August will be followed.

Glenndale Farms is located at 4926 David Road in Delaware.

More information can be found at benefitinthebarn.org.

Information for this article was provided by the Ohio Farm Bureau.

