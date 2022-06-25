Fireworks to fill sky July 4

Community partners again have answered the call to help sponsor the City of Delaware’s annual Independence Day fireworks show.

Byers Auto Group, Meijer and OhioHealth are the main sponsors. Each renewed pledges – Byers as the Presenting Sponsor, Meijer as the Grand Finale Sponsor, and OhioHealth as the Community Spirit Sponsor – for the July 4 spectacle.

An estimated 30,000 people annually pack the viewing grounds along Henry Street and the Ohio Wesleyan athletic fields. The half-hour show caps an Independence Day in Delaware that includes a parade and free outdoor concert.

Also supporting the show with donations this year were JEG’s Automotive, the Delaware Fraternal Order of Eagles, CT Consultants, Holowicki McDonald’s, Scioto Energy, PPG and First Commonwealth Bank.

“Thank you to our loyal and supportive community sponsors for making the fireworks show possible again this year,” Mayor Carolyn Kay Riggle said.

All the Independence Day celebration events are on Monday, July 4. Fireworks will launch from the traditional location at the city’s Cherry Street property at about 10 p.m.

Prior to fireworks, the Central Ohio Symphony will perform its traditional outdoor concert on the Ohio Wesleyan University campus at 7:30 p.m. Outdoor seating will be on the Phillips Glen lawn. More information is available at https://www.centralohiosymphony.org.

The day’s activities get started at 3 p.m. with the annual parade, once again sponsored by Citizens for the 4th. The entry form is available online at http://ow.ly/rHhi50J07yn.

The parade route will follow past years. It will start from the fairgrounds main gate on Pennsylvania Avenue, turn right onto Sandusky Street, travel through the downtown to Wilmer Street, and then turn onto Henry Street.

Submitted by the City of Delaware.

