Berlin Township makes logo change

Berlin Township recently unveiled its new logo.

“Berlin Township is pleased to share new township logos as part of our rebranding efforts!” the township posted on Facebook June 15. “The new logo features colors that honor our township’s history, with the green representing the township’s Irish roots, and the blue representing the original Berlin Township school. The icons of the river and road establish defining features in our township and blend together the concept of preserving our township’s identity while moving forward into a bright future. Special thanks to the talent at Brinckerhoff Design for the excellent work!”

The township’s website (www.berlintwp.us), updated in March, features the same content, but in a less wordy, easier to navigate format. For example, the site reminds residents that the energy aggregation program with Volunteer Energy ended at the end of February. Residents temporarily went to default natural gas provider Columbia Gas until the Berlin Township Board of Trustees entered into a one-year contract with Archer Energy.

According to the website, there are some job openings, posted earlier this year. Two are volunteer positions, for the Architectural Review Board and for the Audit Committee. There were also paid positions for a Zoning Commission alternate, a zoning inspector, and one or two road laborers.

Also in Berlin, as elsewhere in the county, there is road construction. Most notable is the closure of the southern connection of Gregory Road to Cheshire Road.

“This project, in Berlin Township, will permanently remove the westerly connection of Gregory Road to Cheshire Road, and install a permanent cul-de-sac,” Berlin posted on Facebook. “This new cul-de-sac will be located within the Piatt Preserve subdivision. The road work will start in June 2022 and be completed in August 2022.”

The Delaware County 2022 Road Construction Guide mentions a project at the intersection of Berlin Station and Piatt roads taking place from June to October. The project has a price tag of $1.65 million, and it is being funded by county road and bridge funds, along with a development assessment.

The guide notes the project involves “construction of a new single-lane peanut-shaped modern roundabout just northeast of Olentangy Berlin High School.”

Last week, the Delaware County Engineer’s Office tweeted an update: “Project is just in the beginning phase. A 45-day road closure should begin around the middle of July.”

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2022/06/web1_Berlin-Township-new.jpg

By Gary Budzak [email protected]

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.