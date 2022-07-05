BW officials approve personnel moves

SUNBURY — Many business items, including the hiring of a new superintendent, took place at the Big Walnut Local Schools Board of Education meeting on June 16.

Incoming Superintendent Ryan P. McLane was present at the meeting. He will begin on Aug. 1. The board approved a three-year contract for McLane and also authorized him as the purchasing agent for the district through September.

“It has been a busy summer,” said Assistant Superintendent Mark Cooper before going into personnel matters. “If you need a seventh-inning stretch in the middle of this, let me know.”

First was an agreement with the Ohio Association of Public School Employees 696 (food services team), as well as the Big Walnut Professional Support Staff, both from July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2025.

“We do believe it is a very fair agreement for both sides,” Cooper said.

The period between the end of a school year and the start of a new one is when there are many resignations and new hires that take place, as well as changes in position, leaves of absence and contract adjustments.

Among the many personnel moves, Annie Clark, one of the district’s directors of academic achievement, is resigning that position, but will join Hylen Souders Elementary as a second grade teacher. Among the approvals was for Amanda Statler as principal at Souders. In addition, five extended days for the next school year were approved for several building principals, facilitators and coordinators.

McLane spoke briefly about a couple of the employees yet did not participate in the meeting otherwise.

The board approved a one-for-one fire alarm replacement project for the old high school; authorized the expenditure of funds remaining from bonds issued May 1, 2019; and the use of Global Workplace Solutions for furniture and equipment moving services.

Approvals included agreements with long-time vendors the Local Government Services Section of the Office of the Auditor of State of Ohio, and Professional Speech Services.

During the public participation portion, one person spoke about government funding, gender identity, and thanked the board for returning to an emphasis on academics.

After 68 minutes, the board entered into executive session to “consider the employment of a public employee or official and to discuss details relative to the security arrangements and emergency response protocols for the Board of Education,” the board agenda said. At the four-hour mark, the board returned to public session and the meeting was adjourned.

