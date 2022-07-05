Sunbury native retires

CAPE MAY, N.J. – U.S. Coast Guard Cmdr. Ron Millspaugh from Sunbury, Ohio, retired from active duty after 32 years of service during a ceremony held at Training Center Cape May, New Jersey, on June 23.

Capt. Kathy Felger, commanding officer of Training Center Cape May, presided over the ceremony.

Millspaugh was assigned as the Mission Support Division Department head, overseeing all support and logistics functions at Training Center Cape May, including housing, personnel and physical security, procurement, contracting, comptroller, accounting, and administration and human resources.

His previous assignments included Coast Guard Headquarters in Washington D.C., Sector Long Island Sound, New Haven, Conn.; Group San Francisco, Calif.; Coast Guard Cutter Boutwell, Alameda, Calif.; Training Center Petaluma, Calif.; Station Lorain, Ohio; Coast Guard Cutter Yocona, Kodiak, Alaska; and Group Portland, Oregon.

His military awards include three Meritorious Service Medals, three Coast Guard Commendation Medals, and other various personal, team and unit level awards.

Upon retirement, Millspaugh will be staying local to Cape May County and will be working in accounting and finance.

Millspaugh earned his bachelor’s degree from Thomas Edison State University in 2013 and his master’s degree in 2021 from the same institution. He graduated high school from Big Walnut High School in Sunbury, Ohio.

Millspaugh is married to Samantha Millspaugh and is the son of Charles Millspaugh.

Spent 32 years serving country

This article, written by Chief Warrant Officer Timothy Tamargo, was submitted by the Defense Visual Information Distribution Service.

