Big Walnut treasurer resigning

SUNBURY — At the Big Walnut Board of Education meeting on June 28, district Treasurer Jeremy Buskirk announced his resignation, which will take effect Sept. 24.

“While I know you are moving on, and one of your personal goals is you leave the district in a better place than you found it — that’s not a slight on what you found, that’s just the type of man and professional you tend to be,” board member Steve Fujii said to Buskirk. “We opened an elementary school on time and on budget. We opened up a high school on time and on budget. We have a five-year forecast that in spite of the turmoil, shows no negative expenses out to the last year of the forecast. Your office has seen a substantial increase in Freedom of Information Act requests. The office of treasurer was yet again commended for outstanding practices by the State of Ohio.

“I want to wish you the best,” Fujii continued. “It’s with a significant amount of remorse that I move to accept it, but really, I understand where you’re headed.”

“Jeremy, I have found you to be a very substantial, important person in this district,” said board President Doug Crowl. “You will be sorely missed. I wish you the best wherever you end up.”

Buskirk opened his treasurer’s report by saying, “This is always a crazy and busy time of year as we’re closing out the end of our fiscal year (on June 30). We’re happy to report that looking good for this year and ending with revenue above what we had expected originally in the fall — pretty close to what we had in the five-year forecast and expenditures under (projections).”

The district has said one of its goals is to “demonstrate financial responsibility.”

Board member Sherri Dorsch said regarding the end of the fiscal year, “Just a big thank you to Jeremy and his team.”

The board then approved the final amended appropriations for Fiscal Year 2022 and the FY23 temporary appropriations to be submitted to the Delaware County Auditor’s Office. Buskirk said the district “was in a good place” financially.

An ad hoc committee of Crowl and Dorsch was formed to find the district’s next treasurer. Crowl said the board will need to act as quickly as it did in the hiring a new superintendent, a process which was handled internally. However, incoming Superintendent Ryan McLane said he recommended using an outside search firm to avoid “buyer’s remorse” and knowledge of the position and its duties.

In other business, the board approved a five-year contract between the district and Pepsi-Cola Bottlers, Inc. for pouring rights. Also approved was annual district liability insurance coverage with the Ohio School Plan, as well as a school liaison from the county’s Probate/Juvenile Court for the next school year. School fees for the upcoming school year were approved, and dormant funds from last year’s senior class were transferred to the BWHS Class of 2022.

The next board meeting will be on July 28.

By Gary Budzak [email protected]

Gary Budzak

