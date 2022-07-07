Trustee touts Genoa Township

WESTERVILLE — It’s not unusual for those who work in the public sector to sing the praises of their community and the people they serve. Genoa Township is no exception.

Genoa’s newest trustee, Mark Antonetz, offered some observations on the topic in the township’s current newsletter. Antonetz is in his sixth month as trustee.

“When I look at other communities in central Ohio, they cannot compete with Genoa Township,” Antonetz wrote. “Geographically, we live in a scenic area where you can hop in a kayak or ride a bike for miles. The roads you take home are never in disrepair. Houses are beautiful. Schools are excellent. When you call for help from police or fire, you’re sure to get a quick response. We have something special here.”

He went on to say, “I’ve found this didn’t occur by accident, luck, or geography.”

Antonetz credited “thoughtful planning and a conscientious workforce” for the township’s special status. He said that every member of Genoa’s team — his fellow trustees, fiscal officer, administrator, department directors and tradespeople — “is a specialist in the business of government operations” with “diverse knowledge” in contributing to a high-quality organization.

He also praised the public he serves.

“In Genoa Township, residents play a key role through volunteerism, serving as ambassadors of the community, lending expertise, and engaging in healthy discussion about local issues,” Antonetz wrote. He said the residents he’s met want Genoa to maintain its “rural charm” despite “persistent development pressure” and respecting personal rights for the entire community.

Antonetz said he wants to unite the community instead of dividing it.

“I believe if you are honest and transparent, treat people with respect, listen to their concerns, and deliberate with Township’s best interests in mind, you can keep a community united,” he said. “Engaged residents, talented people, and attentive leaders working together will ensure this community remains united. It takes effort and dedication which are well within our collective ability.”

In other township news, Movies at McNamara resumes at dusk Saturday with the Disney Pixar film “Luca.” The rain date is Aug. 13. McNamara Park is at 7049 Big Walnut Road, Galena. The nearly 30-acre park has a fire engine, picnic area, playground and trails.

“The event is free and open to the public,” the newsletter said. “Free popcorn. Bring chairs, blankets, drinks and bug spray.”

For more information, visit www.GenoaTwp.com/MovieNight.

By Gary Budzak [email protected]

