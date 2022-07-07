Orange Twp. adopts new core values

LEWIS CENTER — Orange Township has developed a new mission statement and core values.

“Our mission is to serve the residents by offering vital services to enhance their value of life and to support those who work and partner with Orange Township,” the township posted on Facebook July 6.

The township’s core values are community, pride, results, development and stewardship.

“July is National Parks and Recreation Month,” the township said on Facebook. “We hope you’ll show some love to our parks systems, our parks maintenance department, and parks professionals for all they do for Orange Township!”

The township said its values were reflected in the theme for this year’s parks and recreation month, #RiseUpJuly.

“We rise up for inclusion, we rise up for resilience, we rise up for physical health, we rise up for mental well-being, we rise up for access to play, we rise up for our community, we rise up for parks and recreation,” said a graphic from the National Recreation and Park Association that was part of the township’s Facebook post.

One of Orange’s recreation areas, the fishing pond at the Township Hall Park, was said to be “undergoing enhancements for fishing, water quality, and habitat improvements,” according to a post on Facebook. That meant the pond was going to be dewatered, so the wildlife in the pond was being trapped and relocated.

On July 1, the public was invited to a family-friendly wildlife relocation event at the pond, 1680 E. Orange Road, Lewis Center.

“We will be retrieving traps, seining, netting, etc.,” the township said. “Animals will be transported to a nearby pond complex. So far, we’ve trapped painted turtles, red-eared sliders, snapping turtles, bullfrogs, green frogs, water snakes, dragonflies, and tadpoles. As the water level lowers, we expect more fish.”

In its June newsletter, the township announced the Ro Park playground has reopened. Ro Park is at 6804 Snapdragon Way, Lewis Center.

“You may see some new additions to one of your favorite parks with a fresh look of a new play surface, new climbing structures, and elements that will bring music to your ears,” the newsletter said. “Thank you to our residents who supported our parks levy to help fund these projects. Check out all of our local parks year-round!”

Finally, the North Orange Aquatic Center is in the midst of its summer season. During the offseason, there were repairs to the concrete and the audio system was upgraded. Residents may obtain season passes at orangetwp.org.

A heron catches a fish at the Orange Township Hall pond the morning of July 7. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2022/07/web1_DSCF8912.jpg A heron catches a fish at the Orange Township Hall pond the morning of July 7. Gary Budzak | The Gazette Pictured is playground equipment at Ro Park. Located at 6804 Snapdragon Way in Lewis Center, improvements were recently made to the park by Orange Township. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2022/07/web1_DSCF8910.jpg Pictured is playground equipment at Ro Park. Located at 6804 Snapdragon Way in Lewis Center, improvements were recently made to the park by Orange Township. Gary Budzak | The Gazette

By Gary Budzak [email protected]

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.