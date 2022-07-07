Father, son found dead inside home

An investigation is ongoing after a father and son were found dead from gunshot wounds at a home in Liberty Township Wednesday.

The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office reports that deputies responded to a call shortly after 6 p.m. on Wednesday to investigate a possible homicide on Creighton Drive in Powell. The office reported that when deputies and detectives arrived to the Wedgewood Park home in Liberty Township, they made the discovery of two deceased males: Jon Stevenson, 57, and his son, Adam Stevenson, 14.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Jon Stevenson’s wife, Jill, told a 911 dispatcher that she and her husband were estranged. Jill Stevenson then told the dispatcher she planned to meet with her husband and son around 5 p.m., but when they failed to show up, she came to the home to investigate.

During the 911 call, Jill Stevenson told the dispatcher that she did not enter the house when she arrived, but she saw Adam’s body lying in the foyer with a gunshot wound to the head.

“This case is being investigated as a murder-suicide, and initial evidence collected on scene leads us to believe the son shot his father before taking his own life,” Delaware County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Jeff Balzer said in a release from the office Thursday.

The sheriff’s office added Thursday that detectives with the office and agents with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation worked together at the scene and will continue the investigation.

“This type of loss is a tragedy for a family and their friends to endure, but with two family members, one being a young teen, it borders on unbearable,” Balzer said. “We cannot speculate as to motive, but it is our goal to help bring as many answers to the family’s questions to help them as they grieve and try to make sense of it all.”

Pictured is the entrance to the Wedgewood Park neighborhood at the intersection of Creighton and Riverside drives in Liberty Township. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2022/07/web1_Murder-LT.jpg Pictured is the entrance to the Wedgewood Park neighborhood at the intersection of Creighton and Riverside drives in Liberty Township. Joshua Keeran | The Gazette

Case being investigated as murder-suicide

By Glenn Battishill [email protected]

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.

