Westerville to host annual event

WESTERVILLE — Fresh off the Fourth of July festivities, the city will have its 48th annual Music and Arts Festival today and Sunday.

The 2022 festival is presented by the Westerville Area Chamber and is held in Heritage Park and Everal Barn, 60 N. Cleveland Ave. The hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. It’s free for children ages 10 and under, but there is an entry fee for all others.

The chamber’s website said, “The event will feature 130+ artists, 30+ performances, 20 food vendors, a youth art show, silent auction, and youth entertainment.”

The latter includes an interactive mural called “Honoring Hanby” by local artist Mary Kline, sponsored by the Arts Council of Westerville. Benjamin Hanby (1833-1867) wrote the Christmas carol “Up on the House Top” and is one of Westerville’s most famous residents. There will also be a balloon artist and Columbus Blue Jackets yard games.

The Westerville Public Library will present Oceanography Down Under at 5 p.m. at Alum Creek Amphitheatre.

The music takes place in three areas: The Main Stage, Community Stage and Songwriter Tent. Among the entertainment will be previews of two upcoming theatrical productions: “Legally Blonde the Musical” and “The Sound of Music.” Headlining the Main Stage at 7:30 p.m. Saturday is The Reaganomics, and Lone Rover closes out the Main Stage at 2 p.m. Sunday.

The chamber previewed the festival with a float at Westerville’s Fourth of July Parade, said its Facebook page. A pickup truck hauled a flatbed with a mini stage set up and musicians performing. Musicians who will appear at the festival also played at the Westerville Farmers Market on July 2.

Accessible parking for the Music and Arts Festival is limited, and “guests are encouraged to park in the following locations:” Westerville Sports Complex parking lot, 325 N. Cleveland Ave. (take trolley or walk); The Point at Otterbein/Americheer, 60 Collegeview Road; and the former senior center parking lot, 310 W. Main St.

The festival is the main event put on by the Westerville Area Chamber. For more information, visit www.westervillechamber.com.

“The Westerville Area Chamber has nearly 660 members representing various business and community interests,” said its website. “For over 50 years, Chamber members have joined together to enhance the community’s quality of life and the economic, civic and cultural growth of the Westerville Area.”

Tents were being set up at Heritage Park in advance of the Westerville Music and Arts Festival. Everal Barn will have a music stage for this weekend's Westerville Music and Arts Festival.

By Gary Budzak [email protected]

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.

