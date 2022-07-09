Registration open for school supplies

Registration is now open for this year’s Supplies for Scholars event taking place at various sites throughout the county from July 28 to Aug. 5.

The Supplies for Scholars event has been hosted by The United Way of Delaware County since 2013 and allows county families to visit Willis Education Center, 74 W. William St. in Delaware, to receive a backpack and other free school supplies. This year’s event will he held at Willis on July 28 from 4 to 6 p.m. and on July 29 from 9 to 11 a.m.

There are also a number of mobile dates this year: Ashley Wesleyan Church on July 26 from 10 a.m. to noon; Sunbury Community Library on July 30 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Woodward Elementary on Aug. 3 from noon to 2 p.m.; and Olentangy Administrative Offices on Aug. 5 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The United Way reported Friday that the 2021 event served more than 2,300 students, including more than 1,018 Delaware City Schools students.

Jennifer Ruhe, director of communications for Delaware City Schools, said the district is looking forward to the event and its continued partnership with the United Way.

“We are excited to offer several events for families throughout Delaware County with the goal of reaching as many families as possible,” Ruhe said. “We appreciate the many sponsors and volunteers who make multiple events possible. We are so grateful that United Way and our community partners continue to grow the Supplies for Scholars program each year.”

Families can register for the event at delawarecountyfamilies.org/sfs, and Ruhe said there are no income requirements for this particular event.

“All families are welcome to receive school supplies without providing proof of need,” she said. “Families are asked to register on the Supplies for Scholars website and select which event they plan to attend. The event is a fun and interactive way to ensure students are ready for the school year from receiving school supplies to interacting with other community agencies who provide various services and supports to families.”

Ruhe added staff at Delaware City Schools is excited to see students at the event.

“Our district and building staff members look forward to seeing our students and welcoming them back for the new school year,” she said. “It is so wonderful to see the joy on our students’ faces as they select backpacks and pick out their supplies.”

The first day of school for Delaware City Schools is Aug. 18.

A sign in front of Willis Education Center on West William Street in Delaware directs families where to go during the 2021 Supplies for Scholars event. Registration is now open for the 2022 event. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2022/07/web1_230324941_2603114943330404_257642905929428672_n.jpg A sign in front of Willis Education Center on West William Street in Delaware directs families where to go during the 2021 Supplies for Scholars event. Registration is now open for the 2022 event. Courtesy photo | United Way of Delaware County

By Glenn Battishill [email protected]

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.

