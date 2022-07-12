Delaware County Republican Party announces new leadership team

The Delaware County GOP recently held its reorganizational meeting where new members were elected to the 2022-2024 leadership team.

Shawn Parker Sr. was unanimously elected Republican Party Central Committee chairman. Other individuals elected to leadership roles were Mark Fowler, Central Committee vice chairman; Shyra Eichorn, Executive Committee chair; Thomas Foos, Executive Committee vice chair; Kevin Popham, treasurer; Becca Mount, secretary; Jeremy Austin, at-large; Jedidiah Bressman, at-large, development co-chair; Jennifer Feucht, at-large; Catlin Frazier, at-large; Karla Herron, at-large; and Sara Walsh, development co-chair.

According to a press release from the Delaware County GOP, the Executive Committee functions to assist Republican candidates during election campaigns, assist Republican officials in improving public relations, set and meet appropriate contribution for Delaware County to the Ohio Republican Party, monitor the performance and conduct of public officers and candidates for public office, authorize disbursement of funds, and set an example for financial support of the Delaware County Republican Party.

“We are confident the new leadership team will bring the highest quality of service to the community,” the press release said.

Parker added, “Delaware County is the fastest growing county in Ohio because the quality of life here is unsurpassed on every level imaginable. The Republican-dominated leadership insures that we have fair and predictable justice to insure our safety; clean communities where families can enjoy their lives everyday; and the ability to know that the decisions that make this occur are being made by the best people for the job.”

For more information on the Delaware County Republican Party, visit www.delawaregop.org.

Information for this article was submitted by the Delaware County Republican Party.

