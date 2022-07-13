City seeks senior citizen input

SUNBURY — The city is inviting its senior citizens to a “Community Enrichment Meeting” at 10 a.m. July 26 on the first floor of the Sunbury Town Hall, 51 E. Cherry St.

“The City of Sunbury, along with our partners at SourcePoint, are interested in bringing programs to the community that enrich life for people aged 55 and better,” a post on the city’s Facebook page said. “Please join us for a discussion of the types of classes and activities that would benefit you. Your feedback is essential! Light refreshments will be provided.”

SourcePoint is a nonprofit aging services provider for older adults and caregivers throughout the county, offering in-home care service and community programs.

Another local nonprofit is Big Walnut Friends Who Share, 565 W. Cherry St.

“Each year area churches combine efforts to collect school supplies to donate to BWFWS,” Vineyard Church Delaware County (VCDC) posted on Facebook. “This is a community organization which helps those in need who reside in the Big Walnut School District. This year, VCDC has been asked to supply the following items:

• 50 large boxes of tissues

• 50 large glue sticks

• 50 boxes of wide tip markers (8-10 pack)

• 50 broad tip highlighters

The church, which is located at 1001 W. Cherry St. in Sunbury, is requesting all donations be dropped off by Sunday, July 17.

In other city news, there was good weather for the Fourth of July parade and celebration.

“Thanks to all who participated and attended,” the city posted on Facebook. “Special thanks to the Big Walnut Civic Association and the Sunbury Big Walnut Area Chamber of Commerce for organizing and sponsoring the year’s festivities.”

Coming up, the annual Terry Hummel Memorial Youth Fishing Derby takes place 8 a.m. to noon on July 23 at the city’s reservoirs, 250 Otis St. Presented by American Legion Post 457, the event is free, and all ages are welcomed. Lunch and drinks will be furnished, and equipment and bait will be furnished. Casting clinics start at 8:30 a.m.

Also on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon, Farmers Markets continue on the square through Sept. 24.

Next month, Movies on the Square takes place at dusk on Aug. 5 on the Town Hall’s lawn. “Space Jam” will be shown, and those attending are asked to bring blankets and/or lawn chairs.

Finally, Sunbury Sizzle & Sounds will take place from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Aug. 20 on the Square, rain or shine. For more information, visit www.bigwalnutcivicassociation.com.

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.

