Swanger back at Delaware City Schools

The Delaware City Schools Board of Education on Monday hired a new assistant superintendent and approved other staffing changes.

The board met for its regular meeting at Willis Education Center, 74 E. William St., and voted to approve the employment of Dr. Misty Swanger as the district’s new assistant superintendent. The board accepted the resignation of Craig Heath, the current assistant superintendent, at the last meeting after he accepted a position as the superintendent of Mentor Public Schools in Mentor, Ohio.

Swanger comes to the district after serving as the assistant superintendent of the Jonathan Alder Local School District since 2013. Swanger previously worked as a teacher and administrator at Delaware City Schools from 1999 to 2013.

Superintendent Heidi Kegley said in a release Monday that she is eager to welcome Swanger back to Delaware.

“I’ve worked with Dr. Swanger as a colleague in Delaware and Jonathan Alder, and she brings valuable experience to the district,” Kegley said. “I know her extensive work in curriculum will be an asset as our district continues the implementation of our strategic plan.”

Swanger was at the board meeting Monday, and she took a moment to address those in attendance.

“I just wanted to thank everybody for the opportunity,” Swanger said. “I am personally thrilled and excited to come back to Delaware City Schools. This is a very special place.”

Swanger said she had reread her resignation letter from when she left the district in 2013 and told the board that in hindsight, she detected an urge to return.

“There’s a flavor in there … of ‘I may be back someday,’ and I didn’t realize that until I just reread it,” Swanger said. “I’m honored for the opportunity.”

Swanger will start with the district on Aug. 1.

“I’m excited to reacquaint myself with the school district, with the teachers and with the administrators,” Swanger said. “I know a lot has been happening in the district, and I do not come here assuming I know everything. I plan to take my time, reacquaint to learn, to hear and to listen … I’m happy to be here.”

Board member Melissa Harris interviewed Swanger as part of her application process and said Swanger “definitely has a passion for Delaware city that came through very clear.”

Additionally, the board approved a number of other staffing changes, including the resignation of Christopher Downey, a school counselor at Hayes High School; Kristine Albin, a School-Aged-Child-Care (SACC) program assistant at Schultz Elementary School; Kathleen Anderson, an educational assistant at Carlisle Elementary School; Jennifer Hall, a SACC site manager at Schultz; Robynn Spicer, an educational assistant at Smith; and Aric Tucker, an educational assistant at Hayes.

The board also approved the retirements of George Harmon, a custodial/maintenance supervisor at Willis, and Katherine Kemp, a math teacher at Carlisle.

The board then approved a number of employments, including Brooke Buchanan, an intervention specialist at Dempsey Middle School; Lillian Breese, an intervention specialist at Dempsey; Shelia Core, a school psychologist at Hayes/Dempsey; Loren Finnegan, an intervention specialist at Dempsey; Jessi Housel, a social studies teacher at Hayes; John Moneyhon, an intervention specialist at Schultz; Amy Richardson, an intervention specialist at Woodward Elementary School; Mackenzie Sowers, an ELA teacher at Hayes; Elizabeth Straub, a school counselor at Hayes; and Stephanie Van Schaik, an intervention specialist at Schultz.

The board will meet next on Aug. 1.

