Genoa opens ninja course at park

WESTERVILLE — If you’ve ever seen the television show “American Ninja Warrior,” there’s a park in Genoa Township with similar equipment on its playground.

“The community gathered to celebrate the completion of the new ‘ninja-style’ agility course playground at Freeman Park on Wednesday, July 6,” Genoa’s website said. “The playground, intended for ages 13 and up, was designed to fill a recreational need for ‘tweens.’ Prize tokens were hidden on the park’s two playgrounds for children to find and exchange for prizes. A rubber surface was added to improve the existing younger children’s playground.”

At the opening, youngsters stood behind a ribbon held by township trustees Connie Goodman and Renee Vaughan. Moments later, they gleefully ran through the ribbon and climbed onto the various obstacles.

“While the playground celebration was held, the park improvements will be finalized throughout the summer and fall with the addition of basketball hoops sized for small children, a native Ohio prairie meadow area, grass seeding, drainage improvements, and other finishing touches,” the website said.

On the morning of July 10, volunteers painted children’s activities along the Born Learning Trail at Freeman Park, 6460 Freeman Road, Westerville.

“Thanks to our park volunteers for making Genoa Township a great place to live,” John McHale posted on Genoa’s Facebook page. “I love how our parks have something for everyone, from pickleball to ninja equipment!”

“Park improvements were funded by the State of Ohio and were the result of the 2020 Parks and Trails Master Plan that outlines a vision for the future of Genoa Township recreational areas,” said www.genoatwp.com.

This Saturday, the Community Ties Bicycle Ride returns to Genoa, starting at Northside Fellowship Church, 6841 Freeman Road, Westerville. An 8-mile family ride begins at 10 a.m., heading north to Dustin Road near Galena and back. A 32-mile ride goes up to Kingston Township and back starting at 9 a.m. There’s also 63-mile and 100-mile rides starting at 8:30 a.m. and 7:30 a.m., respectively.

“Hop on your bike and tour the beautiful countryside and communities of Delaware County,” posted Preservation Parks of Delaware County. “Experience well-marked and well-supported routes of 8, 32, 63, or 100 miles, snack stops, and a delicious, locally grown catered lunch. Support and gear (SAG) assistance will be provided. The 8-mile ride for families (parents and up to 4 minor children) primarily on the Ohio to Erie Trail features a shady tunnel of trees for an enjoyable family adventure.”

For more information, visit preservationparks.recdesk.com.

A ribbon is held by Genoa Township trustees Connie Goodman (left) and Renee Vaughan (right) at the opening of Freeman Park’s ninja course on July 6. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2022/07/web1_Goodman-Vaughan-at-FP.jpg A ribbon is held by Genoa Township trustees Connie Goodman (left) and Renee Vaughan (right) at the opening of Freeman Park’s ninja course on July 6. Courtesy photo | Genoa Twp.

By Gary Budzak

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.

