Demolition funds secured

The Delaware County Land Reutilization Corporation has been awarded nearly $500,000 in demolition grants from the Ohio Department of Development that will be used for various demolition projects around the county.

Commonly referred to as the Delaware County Land Bank, the Land Reutilization Corporation was established in 2018 to restore blighted properties in the county. The $490,000 awarded by the state comes from its Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program and will go towards demolition projects in Delaware, Powell and Sunbury.

Also included in the awarded grant money is a project involving the asbestos removal and demolition of a property located in White Sulphur.

“This is just one example of the positive work the Delaware County Land Bank is capable of producing,” said David Stadge, the Delaware County Treasurer’s Office’s appointed representative to the Land Bank Board of Directors. “I’m confident that in the coming years the residents of Delaware County will see the positive impact of the land bank.”

Buildings that are to be demolished include the former Country Carry Out drive-thru located at 35 N. Liberty St. in Powell, three parcels located at 7 and 27 Spring St. in Delaware, and two buildings at 63 and 75 S. Columbus St. in Sunbury.

The three parcels in Delaware, which formerly served as the location of a NAPA auto parts store as well as a storage space for the store, appear destined to be redeveloped as the city’s long-awaited downtown hotel. In May, Delaware City Manager Tom Homan entered into a lease agreement with Indus Delaware Hotel LLC for the three parcels. Economic Development Director Sean Hughes said in May the intention for the future hotel is for it to be branded as a Tru Hotel with a total of 126 rooms.

Community Affairs Director Lee Yoakum called the announcement of the projects moving forward “very good news.” While the grants won’t have an impact on the timeline of the Spring Street project, Yoakum added “this was an important step forward in the re-development of Spring Street for the betterment of the greater Delaware community.”

According to a press release announcing the grants, Sunbury Administrator Steve Pyles said the vacated land will be used to create additional parking as well as a mini park similar to the downtown gateway located at East Cherry and South Columbus streets.

3 Pillar Homes Chief Executive Zenios Michael Zenios, who is working on a project for the Powell demolition location, said, “By obtaining these demolition funds, we can quickly move our project along. This benefits the entire community of Powell as it enables us to create a commercial project that will bring dollars to the community, generate tax revenue, and contribute to the vitality of one of central Ohio’s most vibrant communities.”

The Delaware County Land Bank approved a resolution at its meeting Tuesday to move forward with the projects, and the proposal must now be sent to the Ohio Department of Development for final approval.

Pictured are the vacant buildings at 7 and 27 Spring Street in Delaware.

By Dillon Davis [email protected]

Reach Dillon Davis at 740-413-0904.

