CDC: COVID level in county stands at ‘Medium’

According to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Delaware County is at the Medium COVID-19 Community Level.

The CDC has a three-level risk system: High, Medium and Low. Most Ohio counties are at Medium, with some surrounding counties Low and a few southern counties High.

For the Medium level, the CDC’s recommended actions are: “Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines. Get tested if you have symptoms. Wear a mask if you have symptoms, a positive test, or exposure to someone with COVID-19. Wear a mask on public transportation. You may choose to wear a mask at any time as an additional precaution to protect yourself and others. If you are at high risk for severe illness, consider wearing a mask indoors in public and taking additional precautions.”

In Delaware County, 167,339 people, or 80% of the population, has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. In addition, 76% of the county is fully vaccinated, the CDC said. The CDC’s website (www.cdc.gov) also has information on when people can get their booster shots.

The Ohio Hospital Association reports increases in the number of hospitalizations in the state from the coronavirus over the past week, three weeks, and 60 days. Currently, 1,069 people, or 1 in 17 patients, are COVID-19 positive, the OHA said.

The Delaware Public Health District has also released an infographic that shows “How to determine if you are a close contact for COVID-19” and what individuals should do if they are a close contact. For more information, visit delawarehealth.org/covid-19.

“Children ages 6 months and older can receive the COVID-19 vaccine,” the district said. “At this point, we are only offering Moderna vaccine for this age group.” For more information, visit delawarehealth.org/immunizations.

The DPHD’s July eNews letter said there will be teen and COVID-19 (Moderna) vaccinations provided at the annual “Supplies for Scholars” event being held from 4-6 p.m. July 28 and 9-11 a.m. July 29 at the Willis Education Center, 74 W. William St., Delaware. Registration is required.

Supplies for Scholars is a United Way of Delaware County Initiative which fills “book bags with essential school supplies.” In addition to Willis, there are mobile shopping dates at Woodward Elementary, Ashley Wesleyan Church, Sunbury Community Library and Olentangy Administrative Offices. For more information, visit www.delawarecountyfamilies.org/sfs. Registration is required.

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2022/07/web1_Corona-Virus.jpg This graphic explains how to determine if an individual is considered a close contact for COVID-19. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2022/07/DPHD-General-Public-Guidance-7.15.2022.pdf This graphic explains how to determine if an individual is considered a close contact for COVID-19. Courtesy graphic | DPHD

By Gary Budzak [email protected]

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.

