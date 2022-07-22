Local teen named to JFB

On Saturday, the Ohio State Fair announced that Marissa Johnston, an Olentangy High School student, will serve as a member of the 2022 Ohio State Fair Junior Fair Board.

The fair said the board is “comprised of brilliant young leaders from across the state who contribute to the success of the Ohio State Fair,” and each member is selected to represent their respective organizations, including 4-H, FFA, Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts of America, Farm Bureau and Tech Ed.

Johnston will represent the Girl Scouts and Lewis Center as a Junior Fair Board (JFB) member this year. The fair said Johnston loves spending time outdoors, and during 2020, she mountain biked an average of 20 miles per day.

“For her Girl Scout gold award project, CareForPoki, she aimed to decrease the number of un-vaccinated animals in rural and impoverished Ohio through education and free dog vaccine clinics,” the fair said in a press release.

This year’s JFB is comprised of 19 individuals between the ages of 16-20 from across the state, including a handful of second-year members. According to the press release, the JFB’s contribution to the success of each Ohio State Fair is “irreplaceable.”

In the release, Virgil Strickler, the general manager of the Ohio State Fair, recognized the impact of the JFB.

“The Ohio State Fair Junior Fair Board is comprised of eager young leaders who have demonstrated their dedication to the state of Ohio through their respective organizations,” Strickler said. “This opportunity will help these youth expand upon their leadership skills and contribute to the success of this year’s Ohio State Fair.”

The fair said that throughout the Ohio State Fair, which runs from July 27 to Aug. 7, the 19 JFB members can be spotted throughout the grounds in their blue polo shirts welcoming officials to livestock shows, performances, the daily parade presented by AAA Ohio Auto Club, and other exhibits. JFB members can also be found throughout the fair helping with the Monster Mural, assisting with the Little Farmers exhibit, and selling Fair memorabilia.

“In addition to these tasks, the JFB adds an instrumental level of helpful customer service, friendly faces, enthusiastic personalities, and a fresh perspective to each day of the Fair,” the fair said in a release.

For more information, visit ohiostatefair.com.

Marissa Johnston, an Olentangy High School student, has been named a member of the 2022 Ohio State Fair Junior Fair Board. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2022/07/web1_marissa-johnson.jpeg Marissa Johnston, an Olentangy High School student, has been named a member of the 2022 Ohio State Fair Junior Fair Board. Courtesy photo | Ohio State Fair

By Glenn Battishill [email protected]

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.