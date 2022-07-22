Road work starts in Sunbury

SUNBURY — It’s summertime, and the city has begun its 2022 street improvements program.

“This program focuses on repairs to streets that have deteriorated over time and need new investment to keep them serviceable and make them safer,” said a post on Sunbury’s Facebook page. “Columbus Asphalt Paving is assisting the city with this project and will begin removing surface pavement (milling) on July 19, 2022, on Kintner Parkway, South Columbus Street, and portions of the city cemetery … Milling will be half the width of the pavement, which will allow for traffic control and property access throughout the project.”

Kintner is already being milled.

“Brick repair on Granville Street between Vernon and Columbus streets is expected to begin on July 27, 2022,” the city said. “That work will require a street closure because of the location of the repairs. Please anticipate some traffic congestion in these areas while we work to repair the streets. Your cooperation and patience are appreciated.”

The brick is uneven on Granville Street, and lower than the surrounding streets that go around the square.

At 6:30 p.m. on July 25, the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing next door at the Sunbury Town Hall, 3rd floor, 51 E. Cherry St. An applicant is requesting to rezone nearly 40 acres at the southern end of Kintner Parkway from Low Density Residential District and Multi-Family Residential District to a Planned Residential District.

“A copy of the Rezoning application is available for public review at the Sunbury Administrative Office at 9 East Granville Street and on Sunbury’s website (www.sunburyohio.org) in the Current Zoning Projects section,” said the public notice. “All interested persons are invited to attend the hearing and testify as to their opinions on the Rezoning. At the conclusion of the public hearing the matter will considered by the Sunbury Planning and Zoning Commission and referred to Sunbury Council for further determination.”

“A maximum of 197 dwelling units is being requested with this application,” said the general development standards from the applicant.

The parcel is currently being used agriculturally and is vacant. The applicant proposes to use the land for townhomes and single-family patio homes. The project would also have “one emergency access drive connecting the new public street to Cheshire Road” and potentially access to the future Sunbury Parkway.

The development would be called Kintner Crossing.

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.

