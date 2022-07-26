Swanger excited to rejoin district

After leaving in 2013, Dr. Misty Swanger will formally rejoin Delaware City Schools next month to serve as its new assistant superintendent.

Swanger previously worked in the district from 1999 to 2013, first as a social studies teacher at Hayes High School, then as the director of enrichment and college/career readiness before departing the district to become the assistant superintendent at the Jonathan Alder Local School District.

Swanger said she heard about the assistant superintendent position opening up at Delaware and was considering it when she attended a graduation party in Delaware last month.

“I’ve still remained in very close contact with teachers and administrators in Delaware even though I took a position in Jonathan Alder,” Swanger said. “I still live in Delaware. I was at a high school graduation party for a Hayes graduate, and I sat around a table talking with a group of Hayes students. I was hearing their stories, and they were sharing information and as I’m listening to them and talking with them it reminded me how much I enjoyed working in Delaware, how much I enjoyed the community, and how much I missed that level of interaction with the students and the people where I live.”

Swanger said she applied for the position the following morning.

The Delaware City Schools Board of Education approved Swanger for the position at its July 11 meeting, and Swanger said she’s excited to return to the district and get to know the staff and students.

“I’m looking forward to reacquainting myself with the buildings, the teachers, the principals and administrators,” Swanger said. “Obviously, every building has been added onto once and in some cases twice, so just learning all the things that have changed and getting back into classrooms. I’ve always said it, even while I was away, that the teachers in Delaware are some of the best teachers I’ve ever seen in my life.

“I’m excited to be back in Delaware. The people here have built a culture that I’m proud of and I’m proud to be back as a part of. That’s obvious when you look at how little turnover there has been with the administrative team. There’s a sense of belonging not only for the students but for the adults as well. That’s something I’m ready to be a part of and I appreciate and respect it so much.”

Swanger formally begins as the assistant superintendent on Aug. 1.

Dr. Misty Swanger, the incoming assistant superintendent at Delaware City Schools, speaks to a group of students during Summer School at Schultz Elementary School. Swanger will assume her new role on Aug. 1. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2022/07/web1_swanger.jpg Dr. Misty Swanger, the incoming assistant superintendent at Delaware City Schools, speaks to a group of students during Summer School at Schultz Elementary School. Swanger will assume her new role on Aug. 1. Heidi Kegley | Delaware City Schools

By Glenn Battishill [email protected]

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.

