Annual Ashley Corn Show to kick off Aug. 4

The annual Ashley Corn Show will be held next month in the village and will feature beloved events as well as some new ones.

The show will take place Aug. 4-6 and will begin at 5 p.m. each day. Scott Lucas, the post adjutant for the Ashley American Legion, said the show has a variety of events for all ages.

“We’re trying to hit a lot of different things,” he said.

Lucas said the Thursday, Aug. 4 meal will be J.T.’s Famous Pork Dinner and Friday, Aug. 5, and Saturday, Aug. 6, will feature the open pit roasted chicken dinner. He added Bingo will be held from 6 to 10 p.m. on Aug. 4 and will be held from 6 to 11 p.m. on Aug. 5 and 6.

There will be live music all three nights of the show, with the Blue Limestone Project performing classic rock on Aug. 4 from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. and Burning Diesel performing classic rock and oldies from 8 to 11 p.m. on Aug. 5 and 6. The traditional raffle will take place at 11 p.m. on Aug. 6.

Lucas said he’s excited for the event and the sense of community it brings.

“(I look forward to) the community, seeing a lot of people get together,” Lucas said. “People who may not live in the community anymore come back to visit friends and relatives and see everybody and have a good time. They have a chicken dinner and relax.”

Lucas said the show has been happening annually since the early 1930s. The show was cancelled in 2020 but returned last year.

“It was great, it really was,” he said. “(Cancelling the show) was unavoidable at the time, of course. It (returning) felt like another constant coming along like we had in the past. It really boosted everybody’s spirits. Everybody really looked forward to it as a sign of normalcy.”

Lucas said the event is sponsored by the American Legion and the Sons of the American Legion. He added the show would not be possible without all the help from volunteers.

“It couldn’t be put together without the volunteers and all the people who help out. It’s not just the legion that does it,” Lucas said. “We have a lot of family members and people help us do a lot of things out there.”

Signups for the B.V. FFA Kiddie Tractor Pull are from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 5, and the event will take place from 6:30 to 8 p.m. the same night.

On Aug. 6, signups for the cornhole tournament begin at 5:30 p.m., and the competition will be held at 6:30 p.m.

Lucas said he’s looking forward to the game he invented, the “corn eating-cob tossing contest” wherein participants eat three small cobs of corn before trying to throw them into a bucket. The youth division of the competition will be held on Aug. 5 at 6 p.m., and the adult competition will be at 6 p.m. on Aug. 6.

Lucas said there will also be inflatables and games, food booths, games supplied by the Buckeye Valley East PTO, and of course, sweet corn for purchase at the event.

The Corn Show returns to Ashley the first weekend in August.

By Glenn Battishill [email protected]

Glenn Battishill can be reaced at 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.

