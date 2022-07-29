Needham nets HOF award from OLC

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Library Council (OLC) continues its tradition of honoring the best and brightest individuals and organizations in the Ohio library community through its Awards and Honors program. The following honorees have demonstrated outstanding leadership and remarkable dedication to providing exceptional library service to their communities.

• Hall of Fame Librarian: George Needham, Director, Delaware County District Library;

• Librarian of the Year: Kacie Armstrong, Director, Euclid Public Library;

• Service Excellence Award: Laura Rosero, Cincinnati and Hamilton County Public Library;

• Trustee Award of Achievement: Robert Jenkins, Trustee, Dr. Samuel L. Bossard Memorial Library of Gallia County;

• Diana Vescelius Emerging Leader Award: Taryn Mirabello, Portsmouth Public Library;

• Library Innovation Award: West End Stories Project Podcast, Cincinnati and Hamilton County Public Library;

• Citizen of the Year: Testing Team from the Ohio Department of Health Benjamin Anderson and Mark Hamlin.

“We are pleased to announce that George Needham, Director of the Delaware County District Library, has been named the 2022 Hall of Fame Librarian,” said OLC spokeswoman Angie Jacobsen in an email to The Gazette. “This prestigious award recognizes a librarian for his or her career achievements, sustained leadership, commitment to the library profession, and contributions to the community at large.

“Needham has dedicated his life to the library profession, not only through his professional work but, perhaps more importantly, by being a mentor and library leader to many as they enter and grow in the profession.

“The list of organizations and programs he and the Delaware County District Library support is extensive – he plays an active role in People in Need of Delaware County; is an active member of the Delaware County Rotary Club; and assists with the Ohio Wesleyan University Lifelong Learning Institute. He believes in people, allowing his staff and others to try new things and because of this belief, the library has supported several start-ups, such as Patron Point, a marketing automation platform for public libraries and Pellucent Technologies, which allows patrons to connect with their library through their Alexa or Google Home devices.

“Needham is a true advocate for libraries and those who work in them. For his dedication to the profession, his lasting legacy through his work, his impact on library services and culture, and for his mentorship to those in the profession, George Needham has been selected for the Hall of Fame Librarian Award.”

“The OLC is honored to celebrate the achievements of these professionals, who are exemplary leaders and advocates, and whose contributions have advanced the mission of public libraries and improved the quality of life for millions of Ohioans,” said OLC Executive Director, Michelle Francis. Award winners will be recognized during a special ceremony and luncheon on Sept. 28 during the 2022OLC Convention and Expo at the Glass City Center in downtown Toledo.

Special to The Gazette [email protected]

More information about the award recipients is available at olc.org.

