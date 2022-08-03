Delaware City Schools preparing for upcoming school year

The Delaware City Schools Board of Education discussed the start of the school year and approved staffing changes at its regular meeting Monday.

Superintendent Heidi Kegley said preparations are underway throughout the district for the start of the 2022-2023 school year, including new staff orientation next week for new hires within the district.

“There are lots of things happening. (It’s a) very busy time of the year but very excited as we begin to start the 2022-2023 school year,” Kegley said.

Jason Sherman, the district’s director of facilities and transportation, said construction projects, including additions at Conger Elementary and Woodward Elementary, are on schedule.

“Our construction projects are moving forward,” he said. “(We’re) still on track to have all spaces ready to go in some form or fashion for the start of the school year.”

In other business, the board accepted the resignations of Adam Dooley, a science/social studies teacher at Conger Elementary; Vicki Jacobs, a learning support teacher at Schultz Elementary; Katrina Butler, a cook/cashier at Hayes High School; Carrie Hunt, the Family Resource Center Program coordinator at Willis Education Center; Dominick Marchio, a custodian at Dempsey Middle School; Ashley Miller, a School-Aged-Child-Care Program assistant at Carlisle Elementary; Tyler Miller, an educational assistant at Hayes; Courtney Oliver, a cook/cashier at Dempsey; Jason Tannenbaum, a SACC program assistant; Ramona Wechsler, an educational assistant; and Jennifer Williams, a SACC program assistant.

The board approved the employment of several employees, including Brandon Bachor, a fifth-grade teacher at Conger; Katherine Blue, a math teacher at Carlisle; and Cassidy Reese, a learning support teacher at Schultz.

During the board’s action items, members approved an agreement with United Electrical, Radio and Machine Workers of America (UE) employees within the district. The agreement provides for a 2.75% increase in pay for the upcoming school year and a 2.50% increase for the 2023-2024 school year.

The board will meet next on Aug. 15.

By Glenn Battishill [email protected]

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.

