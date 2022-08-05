OWU featured in ‘Fiske Guide to Colleges 2023’

Ohio Wesleyan University is one of the “best and most interesting” colleges in the United States, Canada, Great Britain, and Ireland, according to the newly published “Fiske Guide to Colleges 2023.”

In addition, the news guidebook states that Ohio Wesleyan provides its students:

• “A solid liberal arts education focused not on bells and whistles, but on practical, career-related experience.”

• “Strong preparation for graduate and professional school.”

• “A variety of research, travel, and internship programs, notably New York Arts and Wesleyan in Washington” semester-long internship programs.

• “Expanded campus housing in recent years as part of efforts to enhance the residential experience.”

• An honors program that “offers qualified students one-on-one tutorials and a chance to conduct research with faculty members in areas of mutual interest.”

• “A North Coast Athletic Conference powerhouse” for students who become Battling Bishop varsity athletes.

Released July 19, the Fiske Guide seeks to give high schoolers “an insider’s look at what it’s really like to be a student” at more than 320 featured colleges and universities.

In evaluating schools, Fiske editors use sources including questionnaires and interviews with students asking them about academics, campus setting, financial aid, social life, and more. Now in its 39th year, the book was created by former New York Times education editor Edward B. Fiske.

For information about Ohio Wesleyan, visit www.owu.edu/admission.

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2022/08/web1_OWU-logo.jpg

Special to The Gazette [email protected]

Follow The Delaware Gazette on Twitter @delgazette. Like The Gazette on Facebook.

Follow The Delaware Gazette on Twitter @delgazette. Like The Gazette on Facebook.