Businesses eye Belmont Place

A pair of new businesses proposed for construction on Preakness Way on Delaware’s east side are heading to Delaware City Council for final approval following Wednesday’s meeting of the Delaware Planning Commission.

During the meeting, the commission listened to proposals for combined preliminary and final development plans for Falvo Dental and Cats Only North, a veterinarian clinic specializing in feline care. The businesses will be adjacent to each other at 517 and 529 Preakness Way, which sit on the east side of Glenn Parkway and directly south of Crownover Way.

The proposed dental office would span 6,233 square feet on 1.04 acres, while the 1.26-acre adjacent site would give way to a 3,692-square-foot veterinarian office. Each property would have a curb cut on Preakness Way for direct access, and the two sites would be required to have cross access between the parcels to facilitate better access to the entire development.

For the Cats Only North facility, an internal access drive would wrap around the building to facilitate the picking up and dropping off of animals when clients would need to avoid using the main entrance at the front of the building.

While the Preakness Way access road has no direct access to Glenn Parkway, the city has stated per previous agreements that, if warranted, a traffic light could be installed at the Glenn Parkway and Peachblow Road intersection and at Glenn Parkway at the northernmost access point to the Belmont West subdivision.

A total of 52 parking spaces have been approved for the two developments as part of the proposal.

The two locations are part of an out parcel of the Belmont Place subdivision, which had its initial residential sections approved for development in 2014. Both Planning Commission and City Council approved a final subdivision plat for the five commercial out lots on the remaining 12.89 acres as part of Section 8 of Belmont Place in June of 2020.

Previously, Delaware City Council approved a combined preliminary and final development plan for The Goddard School to construct a daycare facility on 1.76 acres of the out parcel in May. Should the current proposals be granted final development plans, the southernmost parcel of the out lot would be the last parcel yet to be developed.

Both proposals will now go before City Council for first readings and potential approval.

A proposal is on the table to construct a Cats Only North veterinary clinic at 517 Preakness Way in Delaware. Pictured is a rendering of the proposed facility.

