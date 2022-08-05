DCS leaders excited about school year

Delaware City Schools is celebrating new faces and new spaces for the 2022-23 school year.

Superintendent Heidi Kegley said in July that preparations are already underway for the new school year, including putting finishing touches on new spaces at Conger, Schultz, and Woodward elementary schools.

At Conger, the parking lot and playground have been reconfigured as a new wing of classrooms has been added to the school. Woodward has also received a new wing of classroom spaces and has had improvements made to the playground. Schultz has had office space reconfigured after a new wing of classes and bus loop were added to the school this year. Carlisle Elementary School has also received new playground equipment.

“All of our buildings will have those new enhancements,” Kegley said. “I am so excited for our staff, students and families to see our schools really open this year … A huge thanks to our community for making those projects come to life and finish those projects up.”

Director of Communications Jennifer Ruhe said there will be many new faces in the district when the upcoming school year begins, including new Assistant Superintendent Dr. Misty Swanger, but said this is the first time in many years that there is not a new building principal in the district.

“Our entire principal team is returning,” Ruhe said. “It gives us so much momentum going into this school year. It’s super exciting. This just feels like there was no downtime.”

Kegley said the district learned many lessons during the pandemic but said improving communications with families is something that will continue into the new school year.

“I think we’ve continued to look at how we do things, and we continue to improve our communication with our families, our continued commitment to doing what’s best for our students,” Kegley told The Gazette. “That continued focus on working together and collaborating to ensure we’re doing the best we can for our students, community and families … I feel like we’re more connected now. Connectedness is the thing we come out of this having taken to the next level.”

Kegley said the use of Canvas and the option for virtual parent-teacher conferences will also continue into this school year.

Kegley added she is looking forward to several events before the school year begins on Aug. 18, but she’s most excited for Pacer Fest, which will take place at 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 5 at Hayes High School. The event will include a pep rally for fall sports hosted at Cornell Stadium.

“Pacer Fest (is a) great tie-in bringing the school and the community together,” Kegley said.

Kegley went on to say, “The last few years have been great but this just feels exciting. Yes, COVID is still there but we can focus and highlight on so much more. (We’re focused on) continuing that tradition of excellence.”

There will be no school on Sept. 22-23 for the Little Brown Jug and fair days, as well as on Sept. 26 for a teacher in-service day. Another in-service day will be held on Oct. 14, and the last day of school before winter break is Dec. 21.

More information, including school supply lists, can be found at www.dcs.k12.oh.us/delawarecs.

