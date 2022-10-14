Rankey honored by Capital University

Delaware County Treasurer Donald E. Rankey Jr. has been named a 2022 Distinguished Alumni by Capital University.

Rankey was one of only two alums tapped for the honor.

“This is beyond humbling,” Rankey said. “To be so honored by my beloved alma mater is one of the greatest honors of my life. I’m truly grateful to those individuals at Capital University who found me deserving of his distinction.”

Rankey is a 1992 graduate of Capital, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration.

“At Capital University, we are proud to boast many, many outstanding graduates,” said April R. Novotny, associate vice president for advancement development at Capital University. “Being selected as one of our distinguished alumni puts Mr. Rankey in rare company. He richly deserves this honor.”

In 1985, while still an undergraduate at Capital, Rankey launched his own company, HomeLife Companies Inc.

HomeLife Companies is a senior living and healthcare management consulting firm specializing in real estate development, market research, marketing and management.

Rankey is a former Delaware City Council member and served as vice president and chief development, marketing and housing officer for United Church Homes Inc. in Marion, Ohio, and as the director of development services and regional manager for National Church Residences in Columbus.

During his time on Delaware City Council, Rankey served on the Airport Commission, Parks and Recreation Commission, the Balance Growth Task Force, and the Delaware County Community Improvement Corporation. He chaired the Finance Committee, the Delaware City Council and Delaware City Schools Joint Commission, and the Delaware Historic Preservation Commission.

Rankey was appointed to the Delaware County Finance Authority in 2016 and served as treasurer and chief fiscal officer from 2017-2020. During his tenure on the Finance Authority, he spearheaded efforts to attract new commercial, light industrial and multi-family developments to Delaware County.

He was elected treasurer of Delaware County in 2020. He is the county’s chief investment officer and responsible for collecting more than $660 million in annual property taxes from nearly 90,000 parcels. His office also oversees an investment portfolio in excess of $325 million. In 2021, Rankey’s first full year as treasurer, his office collected in excess of $20 million in delinquent property taxes, an increase of 110 percent from the prior year.

Rankey was recently elected to the Ohio Land Bank Board of Directors and was one of the founders of the Patrick J. Tiberi Leadership Institute.

He is a lifelong resident of central Ohio. He grew up on the north side of Columbus and graduated from Northland High School. He and Pam have three adult sons – DJ, Morgan and Braydon.

Delaware County Treasurer Donald Rankey Jr. accepts the Distinguished Alumni Award from Capital University during a ceremony held Sept. 23. Pictured, left to right, Capital Alumni Board President Trevor Alexander, Rankey, and Capital President David L. Kaufman. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2022/10/web1_Cap-Award.jpg Delaware County Treasurer Donald Rankey Jr. accepts the Distinguished Alumni Award from Capital University during a ceremony held Sept. 23. Pictured, left to right, Capital Alumni Board President Trevor Alexander, Rankey, and Capital President David L. Kaufman. Courtesy photo | Yocum Communications

Information for this article was provided by Yocum Communications.

Information for this article was provided by Yocum Communications.