SourcePoint taking programming on road

GALENA — The CEO of SourcePoint recently discussed its programs during Candidates Night in Harlem Township.

“We provide programs both onsite and we’re taking more programming out into the community,” said Fara Waugh on Tuesday night. Waugh was there to speak on behalf of the nonprofit organization being on the November ballot, but her comment prompted a question from an audience member.

Waugh was asked if SourcePoint would be bringing more options to the eastern half of Delaware County in the form of programs or a satellite location.

“Yes (to the programming), but we’re not looking at a brick-and-mortar building,” Waugh said. In fact, SourcePoint recently closed its location at 1070 Polaris Parkway. The southern location was meant to attract residents from Genoa, Liberty and Orange townships, the most populous townships in Delaware County, but it didn’t draw enough foot traffic, she said.

She acknowledged that SourcePoint’s Cheshire Road location may not be convenient for Harlem Township residents on the southeastern corner of the county to visit regularly. However, a centralized location for SourcePoint was necessary, and this was the one place in the county that was available to them.

In addition, Waugh said SourcePoint can bring some of its programming out into the community, such as insurance and caregiving workshops, as well as exercise and fitness classes. It will also collaborate with other nonprofit organizations on programming (like tax filing with AARP at Sunbury’s Community Library) so as not to duplicate effort, she said.

SourcePoint has also been in communication with the cities of Powell and Sunbury for more programming opportunities, Waugh said.

As a result, there will be a Sunbury meet and greet on Monday, Oct. 17 from 1-2:30 p.m. at the Sunbury Town Hall, 51 E. Cherry St., Sunbury.

“In partnership with the City of Sunbury, SourcePoint hosts a social gathering for people to meet each other at Sunbury’s Town Hall,” said a flier posted on the city’s Facebook page. “The event includes samples of SourcePoint activities, such as bingo and Mind Aerobics, and refreshments provided by the city. Bring your smile and meet other locals 55 and better!”

On the third Thursdays of each month from 5:30-6:30 p.m., there are “Caregiver Conversations” at the Community Library, 44 Burrer Drive, Sunbury. “This group fosters supportive conversations, allows you to share experiences, meet other caregivers, discover new resources, and ask questions,” SourcePoint said.

Lastly, there will be Bingo at the Sunbury Town Hall from 1-3 p.m. on Nov. 21 and Dec. 19. Bingo sheets cost $1 and bring your own dauber.

To register for these programs, visit mysourcepoint.org.

“In response to public request, SourcePoint is expanding programs offered in the Sunbury area for Delaware County residents, 55 and better. You are invited to attend!” the flier said.

“SourcePoint is your primary source of professional expertise, services, and programs for Delaware County adults who want to thrive after 55,” said a link on the Sunbury Big Walnut Area Chamber of Commerce website. “We can point you in the right direction by providing direct assistance as well as referrals. We provide community support with in-home care services such as Meals on Wheels, help with chores, and transportation to medical appointments, as well as resources and support for family caregivers. We are also your source for both fun and fitness — our 44,000-square-foot enrichment center hosts a wide variety of programs and trips.”

By Gary Budzak [email protected]

Gary Budzak covers the eastern half of Delaware County. He may be reached at the above email address or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.

