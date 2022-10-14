Art museum launches new exhibits

Ohio Wesleyan University’s Richard M. Ross Art Museum will open two new exhibits this month and launch a free program that enables art lovers and instructors to borrow select materials from the museum’s educational materials collection.

Both exhibits will be on display from Oct. 18 through Dec. 11 at the Ross, 60 S. Sandusky St., Delaware, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary throughout the academic year.

The first exhibit is “MOVE: Mobility and Migration,” which explores “the way movement shapes the world as we know it,” said Erin Fletcher, museum director.

“This exhibit showcases pieces from Ohio Wesleyan’s educational materials collection and coincides with the launch of ‘How to Change your World,’ OWU’s new first-year seminar,” Fletcher said. “This year’s seminar explores issues tied to migration and belonging, and the Ross is excited to be part of this initiative to help students develop foundational academic skills as they learn how to make positive changes in the world.”

In addition to the “Move” exhibit, the Ross also will be debuting “Check Me Out: Artwork from the Educational Materials Collection” this month.

This exhibit features two collections of photographs – “Landscapes” and “People, Places, Things” – both with copies that can be signed out to enable art lovers, educators, and students to experience the artworks first-hand, Fletcher said. The images include works by contemporary photographers including Kristin Capp, Lucien Clergue and Donna Ferrato.

During the academic year, the Ross is open Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Thursday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.; and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The museum will be closed for Thanksgiving break from Nov. 19-28. The Ross is handicap-accessible and admission is always free. Call (740) 368-3606 or visit www.owu.edu/ross for more information.

A gelatin silver print of Harold Edgerton’s ‘Moving Skip Rope,’ taken in 1952, is one of the images that will be on display beginning Oct. 18 at Ohio Wesleyan’s Richard M. Ross Art Museum. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2022/10/web1_Harold-Edgerton-Moving-Skip-Rope.jpg A gelatin silver print of Harold Edgerton’s ‘Moving Skip Rope,’ taken in 1952, is one of the images that will be on display beginning Oct. 18 at Ohio Wesleyan’s Richard M. Ross Art Museum. Courtesy photo | Harold Edgerton

Special to The Gazette [email protected]

Follow The Delaware Gazette on Twitter @delgazette. Like The Gazette on Facebook.

Follow The Delaware Gazette on Twitter @delgazette. Like The Gazette on Facebook.