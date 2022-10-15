Watts receives ‘Tribute to Women’ award

Eileen Watts, a member of the Delaware County Republican Women’s Club (DCRWC) was recently honored by the Ohio Federation of Republican Women (OFRW) with its “Tribute to Women” award.

Watts was recognized for her many accomplishments in support of the Republican Party, the Federation of Republican Women, and her community.

The event was held at the Embassy Suites in Dublin during the OFRW annual conference. Watts was recognized for a number of achievements.

She has been a member of the Delaware County Republican Women’s Club since 2014, where she served as vice president in 2017-2018 and president in 2019-2020. Since 2021, she has been the club’s communications chair. Watts has also served the Delaware County Republican Party as an Executive Committee member and has been currently serving her community and party as a Central Committee member since 2017.

She was the Women for Trump Action Center director in 2016, and since 2014, has volunteered in campaigning for numerous GOP candidates, ranging from school board to presidential.

From 1980 to 1987, Watts worked as a salon manager for two locations of Penthouse House Designs, training various staff, teaching cutting, advanced hair coloring techniques, and demonstrating for Matrix hair products at shows, as well as being an international guest artist.

From 1987 to 1990, Watts was employed as a designer and educator at Kenneth’s Design Group, training more than 100 hair designers regarding advanced hair color. She also performed platform artist work for Kenra hair care products at various hair shows.

From 1990 to 2004, Watts was the salon owner of Eileen’s Design Team in Columbus, Ohio. She hired and trained over 50 hair designers, manicurists, estheticians, managers and receptionists. She implemented a salon manual for best practices, negotiated leases and bank fees, performed employee payroll including monthly, quarterly, and annual tax reports. She tracked inventory of product lines, evaluated effectiveness of marketing and advertising, provided employment development training, developed budgets and goals for business growth, and performed business evaluations.

Between 2004 and now, Watts co-founded the Ohio United 4 America nonprofit and served as board president of Delaware and Union Counties Habitat for Humanity.

Watts has been married to Mike for 34 years, and they have two daughters, Mallorie and Alyssa.

The Delaware County Republican Women’s Club is a member club of the OFRW, a grassroots organization founded in 1929 to encourage and champion women from all backgrounds to engage in the political process at every level of government, upholding the principles of the Republican platform. The OFRW achieves this by campaigning, educating, increasing registered Republicans, and lending support to Republican candidates and organizations.

The DCRWC is also chartered with the National Federation of Republican Women (NFRW), the largest grassroots Republican women’s organization with over 65,000 active members in local clubs across the nation. The NFRW provides a forum for women to serve as leaders in the political, government and civic arenas.

Eileen Watts, middle, was recently honored with the "Tribute to Women" award by the Ohio Federation of Republican Women.

Submitted by the Ohio Federation of Republican Women.

