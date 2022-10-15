Local historian honored

The Delaware County Historical Society (DCHS) on Wednesday extended congratulations to longtime volunteer Brent Carson for receiving the Outstanding Individual Achievement Award from the Ohio Local History Alliance (OLHA).

Carson earned this recognition for years of dedicated service to the DCHS and its mission.

Throughout his years of involvement with the organization, he has distinguished himself as a knowledgeable lecturer and local historian, skills enriched by his prior career as a sixth grade social studies and ancient history teacher at Willis School for 31 years. His teaching style was unique with activities such as wearing a toga and leading his class through tubs of ice water to reenact Caesar’s crossing of the Rubicon.

“Brent, affectionately known to many as ‘Mr. Delaware History,’ has touched the lives of thousands of people through his passionate lifelong interest in keeping the history of Delaware County not only alive but ever-present in the community,” said Donna Meyer, DCHS executive director. “The Delaware County Historical Society nominated Brent for the Outstanding Individual Achievement Award because we believe he deserves the recognition for the innumerable contributions he has made to preserving and promoting Delaware County history. It is an undisputed fact that Brent has educated more children and adults about our local history than any other individual.”

In parallel to his service with the DCHS, Carson has also actively supported historical preservation initiatives throughout the community, including accurate placement of historical markers around the county. He served on the Hayes Comes Home Committee to help in the fundraising efforts and placement of the Rutherford B. Hayes statue in downtown Delaware in 2019. Most recently, he served as co-grand marshall for the All Horse Parade and as a committee member for the recent Hayes Day activities. Carson continues to share his vast historical knowledge and love of history with the community, working with local schools, scout troops, church groups, senior living residents, book clubs, the Delaware County District Library and Ohio Wesleyan University. He also gives presentations to other historical societies and groups in the area.

Carson has been a member of the DCHS for more than 52 years. During his time with the organization, he has served as a board member and as the longest serving board president. He continues to serve as president emeritus.

Carson was presented with his award during the OLHA Annual Meeting and Awards luncheon on Oct 1.

In addition to the recognition presented by OLHA, Carson has recently been presented with an Outstanding Alumni Award from his alma matter, Heidelberg University, in Tiffin, Ohio.

The Delaware County Historical Society is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to be a trusted resource to connect the diverse stories and fabric of the past to the people of today and tomorrow through preservation, education, and engagement. The Barn at Stratford is operated by DCHS as an event venue for weddings, corporate meetings, and other special occasions. To learn more, visit the venue and society websites at barnatstratford.org and delawareohiohistory.org.

Brent Carson, a longtime volunteer at the Delaware County Historical Society, holds the Outstanding Individual Achievement Award he received earlier this month from the Ohio Local History Alliance.

