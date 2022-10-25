Jordan, Wilson vie for US House seat

Longtime U.S. Congressman Jim Jordan, R-Urbana, will take on political newcomer and Delaware resident Tamie Wilson for Ohio’s 4th Congressional District seat on Election Day.

A longtime veteran in the political arena, Jordan assumed office in Ohio’s 4th District in January 2007 and has since been successful in seven reelection campaigns. Prior to serving in the United States House of Representatives, Jordan served as a state senator in Ohio’s 12th District from 2001-06 and as a state representative in the 85th District from 1995-2000.

According to his campaign website, Jordan is a fiscal conservative who believes that “families and taxpayers, rather than government, know best how to make decisions with their money.”

“Throughout his career, Jim Jordan has led the fight against tax hikes, including those proposed by his own political party,” the website states. “He believes that cutting taxes and letting families keep more of what they earn helps build strong communities and a vibrant economy.”

His webpage also states, “In Congress, Jordan has also emerged as a prominent defender of the taxpayer’s pocketbook through his work on spending issues. In 2009, he introduced the only balanced budget alternative to President Obama’s budget. In the 112th Congress, Jordan served as chairman of the House Republican Study Committee, the largest caucus of conservatives, advancing conservative ideas and solutions on Capitol Hill. In the 114th Congress, Jordan helped found the House Freedom Caucus and served as its first chairman.”

Jordan currently serves as the ranking member of the United States House Committee on the Judiciary and as a member of the Committee on Oversight and Reform.

“These committee assignments provide an excellent platform from which to pursue both reform and improved public policy in the four areas I consider to be the main pillars of my service in Washington,” he said.

Those four pillars include “guarding our homeland through a strong national defense,” as well as “reducing taxes so that families can decide how they want their own money spent.”

Jordan stated that in order to reduce taxes, “we must reduce government spending, corruption, and waste.”

Another of his pillars is securing the borders and dealing with the problem of illegal immigration while also “helping those who want to come to America the legal way by working hard, learning the language, and becoming Americans.”

The fourth of Jordan’s pillars is protecting the constitutional right to life and defending marriage and the family.

While new to the political arena, Wilson said she has come to find that it suits her well, and she hopes to be able to continue her passions on a larger stage.

“I’ve learned how this is so me,” Wilson said. “It really is. I’ve spent my life helping people, and I’ve really hungered for the desire to help more people on a bigger scale. So I really honestly feel that my whole life has groomed me for this. I can relate to every person and every issue personally, and I really feel like I am a good candidate and a good person to represent people.”

Wilson said at the core of her decision to run for office has been the goal of helping to improve everyone’s lives and make them easier for people. That goal includes lowering inflation, making America safer, and also advocating for “the people who feel forgotten” such as women, minorities, veterans, seniors, disabled people, children, and the LGBTQ community.

“I really am for all people … I want to protect democracy, and I will be the champion for women’s rights,” she said.

In an April interview with The Gazette, Wilson said she feels that politicians today have fallen out of touch with the very people they are meant to serve. As her campaign has continued this year, Wilson’s position has only been strengthened, she said.

“Jim Jordan is a perfect example. He doesn’t take people’s phone calls. … He doesn’t listen or talk to people. I will be available to everyone. The other thing is a lot of people are struggling, and he doesn’t advocate for people. He voted against the gas hike cap. A lot of farmers, a lot of people here in Delaware, for example, work in Columbus, so gas prices are a big deal to us, and he voted against capping the gas hike. His reason for doing so is Democrats would benefit too much.

“Same thing with veterans with the burn pits. Our veterans served our country. The first thing we should do is always advocate to help them with whatever they need, and he always votes against veterans. Same thing with the unions and the CHIPS Act.”

Wilson said Jordan’s vote against the CHIPS Act was a vote against Ohio. “The CHIPS Act is due to bring in, like, $20 billion and 10,000 jobs. Instead of voting against it, he should have been fighting to get those jobs into District 4. Our people in the district could benefit from making $100,000 a year.”

She added, “Those are the differences between what I want to do. I’m all about the people, and he is all about the (Republican) party and really trying to sabotage (President) Joe Biden’s administration by voting against things. I think that is the problem with (Washington) D.C., there aren’t enough people working together.”

Wilson went on to say she has worked with Republican legislators on “different bills” for which she hopes to gain support in getting passed.

“The Democrats might be so-called ‘in charge’ now, but that won’t always be the case, so you have to be able to be civil and put the people first and care about people and their livelihoods,” she said.

Ohio’s 4th Congressional District is comprised of portions of Delaware (west of Interstate 71), Wyandot and Shelby counties, as well as all of Auglaize, Allen, Hardin, Logan, Champaign, Union, Marion, Morrow, Richland and Ashland counties.

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2022/10/web1_Jim-Jordan.jpg https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2022/10/web1_Tamie-Wilson.jpg https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2022/10/web1_2022-Election-Logo-4.jpg

By Dillon Davis [email protected]

Reach Dillon Davis at 740-413-0904. Follow him on Twitter @DillonDavis56.

Reach Dillon Davis at 740-413-0904. Follow him on Twitter @DillonDavis56.