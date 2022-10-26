Group to perform ‘Clue: On Stage’

This weekend, audiences can solve a classic mystery by attending Arena Fair Theatre’s production of “Clue: On Stage,” which opens Friday.

“Clue: On Stage” is a play adaption of the 1985 film ”Clue,” which itself is an adaptation of the board game of the same name and follows the well-known game characters as they attempt to solve a murder mystery.

Director Brendan Hodge said the show was selected this summer after there was some enthusiasm amongst Arena Fair regulars for the show. Hodge said Arena Fair is in the midst of its largest season ever with five shows, so the group is using other directors to avoid Creative Director Greg Patterson from having to direct all five productions.

“I’ve been doing theater with Arena Fair for six years now as an actor, but I haven’t directed since I was in college,” Hodge said. “There was a lot of enthusiasm to do ‘Clue.’ We were looking for someone to direct ‘Clue,’ and I threw my hat in the ring as someone who loved the movie and had done directing back in college.”

Hodge, who joked that he made the most sense to serve as director since he’s “not one of our top comic actors,” said the show is for fans of the film and newcomers alike.

“It’s quite close to the movie,” he said. “A lot of your favorite lines are there. It’s a lot like the movie. It has multiple surprising endings, but I think it’ll be a little bit different. It’s not a word-for-word adaptation. … It’s a close homage to the original movie with a lot of people’s favorite lines in there.”

Hodge said he’s enjoyed the experience of directing again.

“It’s been a great ride,” he said. “Directing is a fascinating balance between the artistic side, which I enjoy as a theater actor and writer, but there’s a management side to it. I found myself leaning on my skills from work as a financing director a lot more than I would have expected. As a director, you really have to take all of the different people who are contributing on designing sets, designing tech, designing costumes, casting, balancing all the schedules and getting it all together so all of those different streams come together during this two-week-period where we finish rehearsals and get on the stage and have sound and lights and have everything in one place. … It draws on two different worlds, which are the two worlds I live in.”

The cast will perform the show at Willis Theater, located at 74 W. William St. in Delaware, on Oct. 28 at 7 p.m., on Oct 29. at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., and on Oct. 30 at 2 p.m. Tickets are available at ArenaFair.com.

Hodge said Arena Fair is already preparing for next season, which will include a Shakespeare play and “Fiddler on the Roof” as the summer musical.

The cast of “Clue: On Stage” investigate the dead body of their host (Mark Price) during rehearsals for this weekend’s performances of the classic murder mystery. Pictured, left to right, are Ashley Hejmanowski, Samantha Norman, David Hejmanowski, Doug Browell, Bud Kalbaugh, Brian Henry and Cat Hodge. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2022/10/web1_thumbnail_deadboddy.jpg The cast of “Clue: On Stage” investigate the dead body of their host (Mark Price) during rehearsals for this weekend’s performances of the classic murder mystery. Pictured, left to right, are Ashley Hejmanowski, Samantha Norman, David Hejmanowski, Doug Browell, Bud Kalbaugh, Brian Henry and Cat Hodge.

By Glenn Battishill [email protected]

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.

