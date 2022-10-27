Bingo machines to help raise additional funds for charity

SUNBURY — New electronic instant Bingo machines were recently installed at the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 3614, 235 N. Columbus St.

The Sunbury FOE was one of the 800 fraternal organizations and veterans clubs in the state to receive licenses to operate the E-bingo machines. Also granted a license was Aerie 3506 in Marysville. Ohio is the eighth state to permit E-bingo as a fundraising tool for charitable groups. Charitable gaming makes up 2% of the gaming wagers in Ohio annually.

“E-bingo has added a new source of fundraising for our organization, and we are now well above our expectations to provide community assistance,” FOE 3614 Trustee Chris Norman said in a press release. “These machines are simply a modern form of the pop open tabs and paper bingo our patrons have been playing for years. It’s more attractive, engaging, entertaining, and when people play, we all win.”

According to the release, “FOE Aerie 3614 has more than 900 members and donates about $40,000 annually to groups like Big Walnut Local Schools, Ohio Fallen Heroes Memorial, and various cancer funds.”

In addition to the charitable causes, the Sunbury club has made some recent improvements to its parking lot as well as carpet installation, its Facebook page said. The club will have an adult Halloween party from 8-11 p.m. tonight, which includes a band and a costume contest.

The Eagles are “an international non-profit organization uniting fraternally in the spirit of liberty, truth, justice, and equality, to make human life more desirable by lessening its ills and promoting peace, prosperity, gladness and hope,” its website said. Its slogan is “People helping people since 1898.” Among its accomplishments are said to be founding Mother’s Day and serving as a driving force behind Social Security.

For more information, visit www.foe.com.

“E-bingo, low-stakes, low-risk machines, provide a source of entertainment for members of veteran’s clubs and fraternal organizations while raising much needed dollars for local charities,” the release said. “Of the revenue that charitable gaming raises for each post, at least 25% goes to other charities in their local communities, including youth programs, emergency shelters, fire departments, and senior centers.”

The E-bingo machines were supplied and installed by Cleveland-based Arrow International Inc., “the world’s largest full-line manufacturer of charitable products,” its website said. Its products raise more than $1.5 billion annually in charitable funds.

The parking lot of the Sunbury Eagles has been resurfaced and restriped. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2022/10/web1_DSCF9240.jpg The parking lot of the Sunbury Eagles has been resurfaced and restriped. Gary Budzak | The Gazette

By Gary Budzak [email protected]

Gary Budzak covers the eastern half of Delaware County. He may be reached at the above email address or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.

Gary Budzak covers the eastern half of Delaware County. He may be reached at the above email address or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.