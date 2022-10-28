Public hearings in Sunbury to focus on proposed developments

The City of Sunbury will hold two public hearings next month on proposed developments.

The first is for a rezoning of five parcels along Granville Street and Sunbury Meadows Drive by Romanelli Sunbury Group LLC and NPA Commercial Property, LLC to a Planned Commercial District in the Sunbury Commerce Park. This will take place at 7:30 p.m. om Nov. 2 at Sunbury Town Hall.

The second hearing, which will be at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 16, involves a petition to establish the Sunbury New Community Authority “to support the development of approximately 67 acres located just southwest of the intersection of U.S. 36/S.R. 37 and 3 B’s and K Road,” the city said. It would be between Africa and South 3 B’s and K roads. Although in Berlin Township, Sunbury is considered the only “proximate city” for the authority (referred to as an NCA) as defined by state law and is within its corporate boundaries.

An NCA is a public/private partnership of seven people used to finance projects.

“The Ravines at Meadow Ridge is expected to be zoned as a planned unit development with a maximum of 744 dwelling units,” the petition regarding the use of the property states. It would be built in four phases. Phase 1 would be 144 units on the eastern-most portion of the land, Phase 2 would be 288 units on the southern-most portion, Phase 3 would be 264 units to the north and west of the first two phases, and Phase 4 would be 48 units on the northern-most portion. The final phase would start construction in 2028.

In addition, the residential portion of the development would have 33% open space, more than the required 20%.

The owner of the land is Westerville-based Metro Development.

“All interested persons are invited to attend the hearing(s) and testify as to their opinions,” the city said on its website.

A copy of the application and petition is available at the city’s administrative offices, 9 E. Granville St., Sunbury.

The meetings are in Sunbury Council Chambers, third floor of the Town Hall, 51 E. Cherry St. For more information, visit www.sunburyohio.org.

In related news, the city is seeking a full-time zoning officer/planning assistant. This person will be “primarily responsible for reviewing permit and development applications, enforcing zoning ordinance compliance through regular reviews and inspections, staffing the Planning and Zoning Commission and Board of Zoning Appeals, and assisting staff with community planning and other development efforts.”

This drawing shows the proposed location of the Ravines at Meadow Ridge development. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2022/10/web1_Ravines-at-Meadow-Ridge.jpg This drawing shows the proposed location of the Ravines at Meadow Ridge development. Courtesy map | City of Sunbury

By Gary Budzak [email protected]

Gary Budzak covers the eastern half of Delaware County. He may be reached at the above email address or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.

Gary Budzak covers the eastern half of Delaware County. He may be reached at the above email address or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.