Nelson provides fall update to Ashley residents

ASHLEY — A lot of things are happening in and around Ashley in recent months, as well as in the near future.

The village website includes a letter to residents from Mayor Jim Nelson.

“As the Village and its Residents transition into fall and winter months, it is time for the kids to be back in school. It is also time to think about late season jobs that need to be finished,” Nelson wrote.

“Columbia Gas has all but completed their project to upgrade gas lines around the Village,” he continued. “They have also finished cleaning up and re-seeding lawns damaged in the process. Please don’t hesitate to contact the Village if you have repairs that still need to be finished.”

Nelson concluded his letter by saying, “Thank you to all the Village Residents and enjoy the Fall months!”

On Oct. 22, ​the village held a Youth Catfish Fishing Tournament at the Ashley Upground Reservoir, which was stocked with catfish by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. The reservoir was also stocked with rainbow trout by ODNR at the end of April.​

The following Saturday, the second annual Fall Harvest Festival took place in Woolley Park. The event included a cornhole tournament, chili cookoff, bonfire, bake sale and costume contest. Also on Oct. 29, the Friends of Ashley held its final Outdoor Market of the season on South Main Street.

The Wornstaff Memorial Public Library, 302 E. High St., will have a gingerbread house contest, with kits available on a first-come, first-served basis (one per family). The decorated houses need to be returned by Dec. 1. Voting can be done at the library from 5-7 p.m. Dec. 3 during Christmas in Ashley.

Nearby, Ashley Road between South Street and Steamtown Road (specifically 8751 to 8940 Ashley Road) will be closed for a culvert replacement from Nov. 14-18, the Delaware County Engineer’s Office said this week.

The office also issued a notice on Nov. 1 regarding the upcoming election that applies everywhere.

“All political signage will be REMOVED from “Within and Around” ALL Road Roundabouts due to posing sight restriction and distraction hazards,” the notice said. “If you have posted any signage ‘Within and Around’ a Roundabout area, please have it removed as soon as possible. If your signage has been removed from the Roundabout area, it can be retrieved at the Delaware County Engineer’s Office: 50 Channing Street, Delaware OH 43015.”

Gary Budzak covers the eastern half of Delaware County.

