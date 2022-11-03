BWAHS recognizes Heritage Day honorees

SUNBURY — The Big Walnut Area Historical Society (BWAHS) recognized its 2022 Heritage Day honorees Sunday, Oct. 23, at the Heritage Day celebration and Sunbury Fall Fest.

Heritage Day 2022 honorees were Bill Kavage and Sheldon and Marie Lacker.

President Mindy Pyle presented Kavage with a certificate for being a loyal society member and trustee for many years. As board treasurer, he has led BWAHS to a sound financial position and walked the historical society through several investment strategies.

As a volunteer, Kavage is always ready to help with electrical and other facility problems that require several heads and hands to solve.

As a generous donor, his personal and business contributions exemplify the meaning of giving back to the community.

The Lackers were unable to attend the event, but they were honored for Outstanding Service in promoting local history as volunteers with the classes, preparation and cleanup for teas and dinners, for purchasing and installing the security system, wiring lighting for displays, and for having the kitchen cabinet made and installed and for being great docents!

“When an organization is completely led and operated by volunteers, this annual event is a way for us to recognize our outstanding volunteers,” said Polly Horn, curator of the Myers Inn Museum. “All honorees names are inscribed on the plaque near the front door. Every single person brings something special to the missions of preserving history today for tomorrow.”

Big Walnut Area Historical Society President Mindy Pyle presents a certificate to Bill Kavage during Heritage Day in Sunbury.

Submitted story

Submitted by the Big Walnut Area Historical Society.

