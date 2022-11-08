2022 General Election Results

Unofficial Election Results
• State Senator – District 19
Andrew O. Brenner (R) 86,332 63.18%
Heather M. Swiger (D) 50,315 36.82%
• State Representative – District 61
Beth Lear (R) 30,663 58.97%
Louise Valentine (D) 21,332 41.03%
• Representative to Congress – District 04
Jim Jordan (R) 196,898 69.32%
Tamie Wilson (D) 87,144 30.68%
• Representative to Congress – District 12
Troy Balderson (R) 182,186 69.51%
Amy Rippel-Elton (D) 79,902 30.49%
• Delaware County Commissioner
Tiffany Bukoffsky 37,197 39.51%
Barb Lewis 56,946 60.49%
• Delaware County Auditor
George Kaitsa 59,206 62.83%
Vera Thornhill 35,028 37.17%
• Member of Council – City of Sunbury (Unexpired Term Ending 12-31-2025)
John Grumney 1,317 56.23%
Murray Neff 1,025 43.77%
• City of Delaware – Proposed Ordinance Electric Aggregation
YES 7,785 56.03%
NO 6,110 43.97%
• Delaware CSD – Tax Levy – Substitute – Necessary Requirements – 5.8 mills/Continuing – Comm 2022
For the Tax Levy 8,842 61.03%
Against the Tax Levy 5,645 38.97%
• Senior Services – Tax Levy – Renewal and Increase – 1.4 mills/5 yrs – Comm 2023
For the Tax Levy 65,372 69.06%
Against the Tax Levy 29,294 30.94%
• Village of Ashley – Tax Levy – Renewal – Maintaining Cemetery – 1 mill/5 yrs – Comm 2022
For the Tax Levy 206 67.10%
Against the Tax Levy 101 32.90%
• Village of Ashley – Tax Levy – Renewal – Resurfacing Roads – 3 mills/5 yrs – Comm 2022
For the Tax Levy 205 66.56%
Against the Tax Levy 103 33.44%
• Village of Galena – Tax Levy – Replacement – Current Expenses – 2 mills/4 yrs – Comm 2022
For the Tax Levy 361 54.70%
Against the Tax Levy 299 45.30%
• Harlem Township – Tax Levy – Replacement – Fire – 4 mills/4 yrs – Comm 2022
For the Tax Levy 1,555 67.70%
Against the Tax Levy 742 32.30%
• Harlem Township – Proposed Zoning Amendment
YES 941 41.53%
NO 1,325 58.47%
• Scioto Township – Tax Levy – Replacement – Fire – 3.25 mills/5 yrs – Comm 2022
For the Tax Levy 1,471 75.13%
Against the Tax Levy 487 24.87%
• Thompson Township – Tax Levy – Replacement and Decrease – Fire – 1.32 mills/5 yrs – Comm 2023
For the Tax Levy 262 76.38%
Against the Tax Levy 81 23.62%
• Concord Township – Tax Levy – Renewal – Roads and Bridges – 1 mill/5 yrs – Comm 2022
For the Tax Levy 4,229 71.57%
Against the Tax Levy 1,680 28.43%
• Orange Township – Tax Levy – Renewal – Parks – 1 mill/5 yrs – Comm 2022
For the Tax Levy 9,228 65.75%
Against the Tax Levy 4,808 34.25%
These unofficial results were provided by the Delaware County Board of Elections and the Ohio Secretary of State’s Office.