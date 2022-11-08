2022 General Election Results

Unofficial Election Results

• State Senator – District 19

Andrew O. Brenner (R) 86,332 63.18%

Heather M. Swiger (D) 50,315 36.82%

• State Representative – District 61

Beth Lear (R) 30,663 58.97%

Louise Valentine (D) 21,332 41.03%

• Representative to Congress – District 04

Jim Jordan (R) 196,898 69.32%

Tamie Wilson (D) 87,144 30.68%

• Representative to Congress – District 12

Troy Balderson (R) 182,186 69.51%

Amy Rippel-Elton (D) 79,902 30.49%

• Delaware County Commissioner

Tiffany Bukoffsky 37,197 39.51%

Barb Lewis 56,946 60.49%

• Delaware County Auditor

George Kaitsa 59,206 62.83%

Vera Thornhill 35,028 37.17%

• Member of Council – City of Sunbury (Unexpired Term Ending 12-31-2025)

John Grumney 1,317 56.23%

Murray Neff 1,025 43.77%

• City of Delaware – Proposed Ordinance Electric Aggregation

YES 7,785 56.03%

NO 6,110 43.97%

• Delaware CSD – Tax Levy – Substitute – Necessary Requirements – 5.8 mills/Continuing – Comm 2022

For the Tax Levy 8,842 61.03%

Against the Tax Levy 5,645 38.97%

• Senior Services – Tax Levy – Renewal and Increase – 1.4 mills/5 yrs – Comm 2023

For the Tax Levy 65,372 69.06%

Against the Tax Levy 29,294 30.94%

• Village of Ashley – Tax Levy – Renewal – Maintaining Cemetery – 1 mill/5 yrs – Comm 2022

For the Tax Levy 206 67.10%

Against the Tax Levy 101 32.90%

• Village of Ashley – Tax Levy – Renewal – Resurfacing Roads – 3 mills/5 yrs – Comm 2022

For the Tax Levy 205 66.56%

Against the Tax Levy 103 33.44%

• Village of Galena – Tax Levy – Replacement – Current Expenses – 2 mills/4 yrs – Comm 2022

For the Tax Levy 361 54.70%

Against the Tax Levy 299 45.30%

• Harlem Township – Tax Levy – Replacement – Fire – 4 mills/4 yrs – Comm 2022

For the Tax Levy 1,555 67.70%

Against the Tax Levy 742 32.30%

• Harlem Township – Proposed Zoning Amendment

YES 941 41.53%

NO 1,325 58.47%

• Scioto Township – Tax Levy – Replacement – Fire – 3.25 mills/5 yrs – Comm 2022

For the Tax Levy 1,471 75.13%

Against the Tax Levy 487 24.87%

• Thompson Township – Tax Levy – Replacement and Decrease – Fire – 1.32 mills/5 yrs – Comm 2023

For the Tax Levy 262 76.38%

Against the Tax Levy 81 23.62%

• Concord Township – Tax Levy – Renewal – Roads and Bridges – 1 mill/5 yrs – Comm 2022

For the Tax Levy 4,229 71.57%

Against the Tax Levy 1,680 28.43%

• Orange Township – Tax Levy – Renewal – Parks – 1 mill/5 yrs – Comm 2022

For the Tax Levy 9,228 65.75%

Against the Tax Levy 4,808 34.25%

Michael Kelley, left, helps a voter insert his ballot into a ballot counter at Press Church in Powell on Tuesday. Kelley said it was his first time serving as a poll worker for the Delaware County Board of Elections. Due to The Gazette’s Tuesday print deadline for the Wednesday edition, complete election results and stories will appear in the Thursday print edition.