Road project nears completion in Orange Twp.

LEWIS CENTER — There’s light at the end of an orange barrel as a road construction project in Orange Township winds down.

The intersection of Africa and Worthington roads has been under construction for more than two years, but there’s good news: “We would expect this project to be completed within the next three weeks,” the Delaware County Engineer’s Office posted on Facebook Oct. 31, which was also posted on the township’s social media.

The $6 million project also impacts neighboring Genoa Township. Design began in 2014, engineering in 2017, right-of-way acquisition in 2018, and utility relocation in 2019.

“The purpose of the project is to improve traffic flow and mobility at the intersection of Worthington and Africa Roads,” said a description of the project by the Engineer’s Office. “The project will include widening of Worthington Road to 5-lanes through the intersection (2 northbound, 2 southbound plus left turn lanes), and a new right turn lane for southbound Africa Road. Reconstruction of Worthington Road will extend north to Highland Lakes Avenue, tapering from 5 to 3 lanes about 600 feet north of Africa Road, and includes flattening the existing hills to improve sight distance and safety.”

In other news, Orange Township posted the following Nov. 1 announcement from the Delaware County Auditor’s Office that applies to all property owners:

“As part of our 2023 countywide reappraisal, our street level photos will be updated,” Auditor George Kaitsa said. “Please know that a company called Cyclomedia has started this task. These vehicles will be on the road over the next 6-8 weeks. All vehicles have either a sign stating the company name or are wrapped with the name on the vehicle. They also will have a camera on top of the vehicle which allows them to take photos as they drive down the street. If you have any questions, please contact us at 740-833-2900. Thanks.”

On Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon, there will be a “Heroes Not Forgotten” 5K Run/Walk at Olentangy Orange High School, 2840 E. Orange Road, Lewis Center.

“Money raised for this event will go towards the planned Orange Township Veterans Memorial,” the township posted in September. The proposed memorial would be located at the corner of Orange and South Old State roads behind the old town hall.

Work continues at the intersection of Africa and Worthington roads. Gary Budzak | The Gazette

By Gary Budzak [email protected]

Gary Budzak covers the eastern half of Delaware County. He may be reached at the above email address or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.

