County voters approve levies, alcohol options

Voters in Delaware County approved nearly every levy and issue that was on their ballots for the Nov. 8 general election.
The Village of Galena’s replacement tax levy for current expenses of 2 mills for 4 years was approved by a vote 361 for (55%) to 299 against (45%).
The Village of Ashley had two levies, which both passed by 2-1 margins. One was a renewal tax levy on the ballot for maintaining and operating the cemetery at 1 mill for five years starting in 2023. The other was a renewal tax levy for resurfacing roads at 3 mills for 5 years.
Orange Township had two renewal tax levies on the ballot. One was for the parks at 1 mill for five years, which passed by a vote of 9,228 for (66%) to 4,808 against (34%). The other was 0.5 mills for 5 years for roads and bridges. This passed by a wider margin: 10,017 votes for the tax levy (71%) to 4,065 against the tax levy (29%).
Concord Township’s tax levy renewal of 1 mill for five years was approved by its voters, 4,229 for (72%) to 1,680 against (28%).
Thompson Township’s replacement and decrease of its fire levy for five years was approved by a vote of 262 for (76%) to 81 against (24%). Another fire department replacement tax levy for 3.25 mills over five years was approved in Scioto Township by a vote of 1,471 for (75%) to 487 against (25%).
Harlem Township had a replacement tax levy of 4 mills for four years for its fire department, which passed by a 2-1 margin. Also in Harlem Township, a proposed zoning amendment failed by 58%-42% vote.
Alcohol options were approved in Ashley (Gibeye’s Pizza & Ashley Watering Hole), Berkshire Township (precinct C), Brown Township (Henmick Brewery), Harlem Township (precincts B and C), Orange Township (precinct U), Columbus and Delaware.
The Delaware County Board of Elections said the results have not been certified.
Gary Budzak covers the eastern half of Delaware County. He may be reached at the above email address or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.