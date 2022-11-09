Delaware voters approve school levy

Voters showed their support for the Delaware City School District on Election Day, approving a 5.8-mill substitute renewal levy.

According to the Delaware County Board of Elections’ unofficial results, the levy passed with 8,842 votes (61.03%) in support and 5,645 votes (38.97%) against the levy. The levy came with no increase in taxes and will generate $6.2 million for the district annually. The cost of the levy will remain at $203 annually on a home with $100,000 of valuation. The levy was a renewal of a levy that was previously passed in 2017.

Last month, school officials said the money from the levy pays for teachers, transportation, educational programming, utilities and “many other” day-to-day expenses.

Jennifer Ruhe, director of communications for Delaware City Schools, said Wednesday the district is thankful to the community for its support.

“We are relieved and very grateful that we can continue to count on this funding to support our daily operations,” Ruhe said. “These funds will allow the district to maintain current staff and programs for our students. We thank the Delaware voters for their ongoing confidence in the schools, and we are grateful to the many volunteers who gave of their time to assist with the campaign and educate the community on the need for this renewal levy.”

Ruhe said the community continues to support the district, and Delaware City Schools will continue to act as responsible stewards of taxpayer funds.

“The Delaware community has continued to demonstrate that it values education through the support of our schools,” Ruhe said. “We felt that overwhelming support again with this substitute renewal levy. We want to assure our community that we will continue to be responsible with the tax dollars that they have entrusted to us, and we will continue to make our community proud by providing excellent educational experiences for our students.”

On Tuesday night, the local levy committee posted the following on the Delaware City Schools Levy Facebook page: “Pacers went to the Polls and they said YES! The Levy Committee thanks you for your support!”

The levy will take effect in January.

Delaware City Schools Superintendent Heidi Kegley thanks the volunteers for their efforts to educate the community about the substitute renewal levy Tuesday evening after the district learned the levy passed. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2022/11/web1_IMG_1189.jpeg Delaware City Schools Superintendent Heidi Kegley thanks the volunteers for their efforts to educate the community about the substitute renewal levy Tuesday evening after the district learned the levy passed. Courtesy photo | Delaware City Schools

By Glenn Battishill [email protected]

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.