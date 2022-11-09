Lewis, Kaitsa win reelection

Two Delaware County officials were each awarded additional four-year terms on Tuesday night as County Commissioner Barb Lewis and Auditor George Kaitsa were reelected by voters in the general election.

Lewis received 60.49% of the 94,143 votes cast to defeat Democratic challenger Tiffany Bukoffsky, while Kaitsa defeated Democrat Vera Thornhill with a slightly wider margin of victory, receiving 62.83% of the 94,234 total votes.

For Lewis, the victory marks her second reelection since assuming office as a commissioner in January 2015; she was also reelected to a new term in 2o18.

“I’m very gratified that Delaware County voters have given me another four years to serve our community as commissioner,” Lewis told The Gazette. “I look forward to addressing the challenges and opportunities presented by the arrival of Intel, including improving our transportation systems and providing workforce housing through the private sector.

“I’m also looking forward to relocating several of our important departments, including the Sheriff’s Office, into our newly renovated Byxbe Campus, which was the former Delaware Area Career Center.”

Lewis added, “I’ve worked hard to represent everyone in the county for the past eight years to earn their trust and support, and am grateful and humbled by their continued support.”

Kaitsa has been a mainstay in his role in Delaware County, having served as the auditor since being appointed to the position in 2009 following former Auditor Todd Hanks’ transition to the Delaware County Board of Commissioners. He was elected to his first full term in 2014 and was reelected in 2018 prior to being granted a third full term on Tuesday.

By Dillon Davis [email protected]

Reach Dillon Davis at 740-413-0904. Follow him on Twitter @DillonDavis56.

