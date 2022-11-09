County voters approve senior services levy

SourcePoint said Tuesday evening it’s grateful to the residents of Delaware County who voted to approve a senior services levy.

The 1.4-mill levy was a renewal and increase of a levy that was last passed in 2017. The levy provides SourcePoint with 80% of its funding, according to Alison Yeager, director of communications and development at SourcePoint.

According to the Delaware County Board of Elections’ unofficial results, 65,372 voters (69.06%) approved the levy, while 29,294 (30.94%) voted against the levy.

Yeager said Tuesday evening the organization is thankful the levy passed.

“We are so grateful to the community!” she said. “Seeking an increase in today’s economy, even a modest one, was not our ideal ask. However, once we went through our strategic planning process, we realized the increase was the only way to sustain our current services.”

Yeager said the county’s growth was the main factor for the increase.

“The growth in Delaware County is that rapid,” she said. “As an example, we’re current producing 1,100 Meals on Wheels a day, and this year, we’re 17% over what we projected. People are moving to our county for many reasons; most often, we hear folks move to be closer to children and grandchildren. We want our community to be age-friendly, and we want to help our older adults live safely in their own homes. We are so appreciative of the community to recognize the importance of that choice, of that dignity.”

Yeager said “about 65%” of the levy supports in-home care services, which include things like Meals on Wheels, emergency response systems, personal care and homemaking services. She added the levy also supports community programs like Medicare counseling, caregiver support, education, falls prevention, social programs, fitness and more.

“Our county is truly the best place to age well,” Yeager said. “We are so appreciative of our supporters.”

The levy lasts five years and will take effect next year. The levy will cost $35.10 per $100,000 of valuation.

