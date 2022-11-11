Veterans help with voting process

The Delaware County Board of Elections trained over 1,000 poll workers for the Nov. 8 general election, and among them were 85 United States veterans.

As part of a national push by the organization Vet the Vote, the board of elections reached out to groups like the Delaware County Veterans Service Office, AMVETS, and American Legion to encourage veterans to continue their service to their community by serving as election officials for the day. Heath Cox, an Army veteran and board of elections seasonal staff, stepped forward to lead the program.

Leading the pack, 41 U.S. Army veterans served on Election Day, as well as 21 Navy, 19 Air Force, three Marines and one Coast Guard.

“Partnering with the veterans of our community has been such an honor,” said Delaware County Board of Elections Director Karla Herron, “It’s great to have local support from those who served our country, and who continue to benefit their neighbors.”

The 2022 election cycle behind them, the board of elections plans to continue its efforts next year, with the goal of increasing the number of veterans at the polls.

Individuals interested in serving as an election worker can contact the board of elections at 740-833-2080.

