Program to focus on Mayflower voyage

SUNBURY — Van Young will present “The Voyage of the Mayflower” at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 17, in the Myers Inn Museum Meeting Room.

While we celebrate Thanksgiving with family and friends, we seldom take time to remember the facts behind the journey that led these people to risk everything to come to this new world.

“The story of the Mayflower voyage is really about the beginning of America and why and how the Pilgrims came to our continent. Hardships and adversity were constant,” Young said. “The talk tells the story behind this remarkable sailing and how the heart and soul of these forefathers led to not only their survival, but would become the model for future settlements in the new world.”

Young was born and raised in northeast Ohio. He has been a resident of Columbus for the past four decades. When he retired from AT&T in 2012, one of his retirement goals was to spend time studying and learning about the Civil War, and specifically the social and personal stories of that era and the effects the war still has on our society today. Using his research, Young presents programs to area history groups, senior centers, retirement villages and local colleges.

Myers Inn Museum is located on the corner of Columbus and Granville streets in Sunbury, across from the Sunbury Square. For more information, call 740-965-3582 and leave a phone number so a return call can be made.

Myers Inn Museum is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays or by appointment. Admission is free, but donations are always welcome.

Submitted story

Submitted by the Big Walnut Area Historical Society.

