Award-winning podcast host to speak at HelpLine event

HelpLine will hold its 4th annual Guardians for Good Awards Celebration at noon on Tuesday, Nov. 29, (Giving Tuesday) at Ohio Wesleyan University’s Hamilton Williams Campus Center. The event is free and open to the public, however requires registration. Lunch will be provided.

Guardians for Good honors community members who have demonstrated exemplary service, sponsorship, and social activism on behalf of HelpLine. Leveraging compassion, advocacy and financial resources, Guardians seek to bring about change through the power of kindness.

This year’s event will feature keynote Gabe Howard, an award-winning podcast host, author, and speaker who lives with bipolar disorder. Howard will share his story about living openly with a mental illness, affirming the event theme, “Let’s Talk: Mental Health Recovery and Suicide Prevention.” Howard will mirror the style of his weekly “Inside Mental Health” podcast which approaches psychology and mental health in an accessible way. Howard defines his recovery as “spending more time living life than managing bipolar.”

WSYX ABC 6 and Fox 28 News co-anchors Stacia Naquin and Bob Kendrick will serve as emcees. The celebration will also be live-streamed on the Facebook YouTube channel.

To register, visit https://helplinedelmor.org or search Eventbrite for the HelpLine Guardians for Good event. To get a head start on your Giving Tuesday donation, text helpline50 to 41444. Giving will sustain HelpLine’s ability to provide crisis support for those experiencing mental health emergencies, suicidal ideation, sexual assault, or basic need disruptions.

This year’s sponsors include Carlile Patchen & Murphy Attorneys at Law, Skip and Linda Weiler Fund, Delaware County Foundation, Delaware African American Heritage Council and Bokes Creek Farmstead.

Those in need of support, information, or a referral to a health or human service can contact HelpLine on its free, confidential 24-hour line at 2-1-1, 1-800-684-2324 or text helpline to 898211.

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2022/11/web1_HelpLine-Horizontal.jpg Howard https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2022/11/web1_Howard_Gabe_headshot_Sep2021_Square.jpg Howard

Submitted story

Submitted by HelpLine.

Submitted by HelpLine.