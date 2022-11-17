Assisted living facility proposed

Delaware City Council is considering a proposal for a senior living facility to be constructed on the southwest corner of Lansdale Drive and South Hoak Road. A first reading for the preliminary development plan of Provision Living was held during Monday’s meeting, and a public hearing is scheduled to be held during the second reading, along with the city’s presentation on the proposal.

The developer, ARCO Construction, is proposing to build a 111-unit memory care and assisted living facility on the 8.23-acre site, which is part of the Willowbrook Farm Tract Planned Unit Development Overlay District. The units would be broken down into 75 assisted living units as part of the two-story main building, and 36 independent living villas located on the western and southern portions of the site.

Various amenities, group spaces, and medical care rooms would be included in the main building, which would also have an internal courtyard for walking paths, outdoor patios and greenspace.

The 36 independent-living villas would include 24 two-bedroom units and 12 one-bedroom units. Each two-bedroom unit would have a two-car driveway and garage, while each one-bedroom unit would have a one-car driveway and garage. The villas would be attached in four- or five-unit clusters and would have access to an internal network of sidewalks.

A clubhouse would be located at the center of the site, and a pickleball court would be located on the southwest corner of the site.

The second reading and public hearing for the proposal will be held on Monday, Nov. 28, in Council Chambers located in City Hall.

Should the preliminary development plan ultimately be approved by council, the developers will still need approval from both the Planning Commission and council for a final development plan.

By Dillon Davis

Reach Dillon Davis at 740-413-0904. Follow him on Twitter @DillonDavis56.

