Changes in Kingston Twp.

SUNBURY — The change of season is reflected in some of the changes going on in Kingston Township.

“There was one interment in the Blue Church Cemetery and four cemetery headstone foundations were poured,” the township said in its fourth quarter newsletter. “Extra attention has been given to maintenance of the Blue Church Cemetery including more frequent mowing, trimming, and cleaning and mulching of entrance planting beds.”

Those who drive by the cemetery may notice a blue-bricked structure with a bell within the cemetery. It sits on the former site of the Blue Church the road is named after.

“Looking ahead to 2023, the Trustees, in cooperation with the Delaware County Engineer, will seek funding to resurface Twigg-Hupp Road through another OPWC (Ohio Public Works Commission) Grant,” the newsletter said. “If the grant is denied, the road will be added to (the) list for chip and seal for next summer.”

Twigg-Hupp is off of Galena Road near the freeway.

Roadwork was recently completed on Rosecrans and Wilson roads by the Delaware County Engineer’s Office. Ditch work on Berkshire Road is expected to take place before year’s end to improve drainage on North Galena Road. The Delaware County Board of Commissioners approved two petition ditch projects on Todd Street Road, and the engineer is looking at a third culvert issue on the road. Two culverts under Berkshire Road also will be replaced next year in a cost-sharing program with Berkshire Township.

In addition, Kingston has a new road superintendent, Fred Neace. The Zoning Commission is also working on revisions to the township’s comprehensive plan with the help of the Delaware Regional Planning Commission.

Trustee Chairman Matt Roy said the new township building has had full occupancy and is ready for rental to residents.

“The Trustees continue to work on several items including installation of roadway and parking lot lighting for the New Township Hall, construction of the Picnic Pavilion by Nationwide Realty Investors, a Township Hall Rental/Use Agreement, sale of the old plow truck, pickup truck, and miscellaneous equipment through the govdeals.com website, and resolution of a boundary issue at the old township hall,” the newsletter said.

Lastly, the township is seeking a zoning secretary-assistant zoning inspector for the retiring Dave Stites. For more information, visit www.kingstontwp.org. Interviews for the position will take place during the Trustees meeting on Dec. 6.

Twigg-Hupp Road is along Galena Road in Kingston Township. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2022/11/web1_DSCF9285.jpg Twigg-Hupp Road is along Galena Road in Kingston Township. Gary Budzak | The Gazette This bell is on the site of the former Blue Church on Blue Church Road in Kingston Township. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2022/11/web1_Blue-Church.jpg This bell is on the site of the former Blue Church on Blue Church Road in Kingston Township. Gary Budzak | The Gazette

By Gary Budzak [email protected]

Assistant Editor Gary Budzak covers the eastern half of Delaware County and surrounding areas. He may be reached at the above email address.

