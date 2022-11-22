COVID-19 level low in Delaware County

The Delaware Public Health District’s latest COVID-19 update said the current community level is low.

The update, which appears in the district’s electronic newsletter, links to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID Data Tracker for Delaware County. The CDC recommends staying “up to date with COVID-19 vaccines. Get tested if you have symptoms. Wear a mask if you have symptoms, a positive test, or exposure to someone with COVID-19. Wear a mask on public transportation. You may choose to wear a mask at any time as an additional precaution to protect yourself and others.”

Data collected last week indicated a drop of more than 30% in the weekly case rate, while the positivity rate over the last week is under 10%. There were 14 people admitted to county hospitals for COVID-19, representing a drop in the percentage of new admissions in the past week.

The county numbers mirror monthly trends in the United States. The CDC said new cases, deaths, and hospitalizations for COVID-19 have gone down in the past month.

The CDC said 81.6% of Delaware County residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccination, and 77.8% have completed the primary series of shots.

The tracker also shows a county map of Ohio. Delaware and much of the state are at low rates of COVID-19, while some northern counties are at the medium level, and the northeastern counties of Mahoning and Trumbull are high.

The CDC said it got its county data from the Ohio Department of Health. The ODH issued the following statement from Director Bruce Vanderhoff, MD, MBA on Oct. 21:

“The CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) recommendation for the COVID-19 vaccine to be added to the formulary or schedule of vaccines for children does not mandate this vaccine for school children. Ohio law determines required vaccines for school attendance. See the Ohio Revised Code 3313.671. The State of Ohio does not mandate the COVID-19 vaccine for school attendance. The ACIP vote does not change Ohio law. The state’s list of required vaccines can only be changed through legislation.”

Despite the drop in COVID-19 locally, the Health District asks residents to protect against illness.

“We’re continuing to see an uptick in cold/flu-like illnesses being reported in the DPHD area,” the Health District said. “Remember these simple steps everyone can take to protect against illness this season: Cover coughs and sneezes; wash hands frequently; and stay home if sick.”

By Gary Budzak [email protected]

Assistant Editor Gary Budzak covers the eastern half of Delaware County and surrounding areas. He may be reached at the above email address.

