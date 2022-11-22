Wheeler recognized for service

Longtime resident of the city of Delaware, Windell Wheeler was recognized by the Delaware County Board of Elections for his service to voters of the community.

At the Nov. 10 Delaware County Board of Commissioners meeting, Wheeler was presented with a commendation for his work on Election Day, as well as for his commitment to the constituents of Delaware, where he once served on City Council and in the offices of mayor and vice mayor. Additionally, he was employed at Grady Hospital for many years.

Wheeler, who checks in polling location returns on election night, has assisted at the Board of Elections for many years, dating back to the days of punch card ballots and hanging chads.

“Windell has consistently served the voters of Delaware County, and we can always count on him for election night. We’re so lucky to have people like him who come back time after time,” said Director Karla Herron.

For more information about the Delaware County Board of Elections, visit https://vote.delawarecountyohio.gov/.

Pictured, left to right, are Commissioner Jeff Benton, Dean Stelzer, Judge James Schuck, BOE Director Karla Herron, BOE member Steve Cuckler, Windell Wheeler, BOE Assistant Director Anthony Saadey, Commissioner Barb Lewis and Commissioner Gary Merrell. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2022/11/web1_22-11-10-Wheeler-honored-by-BOE-and-BOC.jpg Pictured, left to right, are Commissioner Jeff Benton, Dean Stelzer, Judge James Schuck, BOE Director Karla Herron, BOE member Steve Cuckler, Windell Wheeler, BOE Assistant Director Anthony Saadey, Commissioner Barb Lewis and Commissioner Gary Merrell. Courtesy photo | Delaware County

Submitted story

Submitted by Delaware County.